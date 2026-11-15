Is AI replacing traditional digital search? The evolution of online discovery

For years, the routine hardly changed. Type in a few keywords, scroll through pages of links, open multiple tabs and piece together the information we needed. But things are looking rather different now. With artificial intelligence (AI) entering the picture, the familiar search experience is getting a serious makeover.

Instead of typing disconnected keywords, we can now ask AI-powered assistants complete questions and get conversational answers in seconds. Want to compare holiday destinations, understand a complicated topic or find the best laptop within a budget? Simply ask. You can even follow up with more questions without having to start another search from scratch. It almost feels like having a personal research assistant available around the clock.

And let's be honest, convenience is a big part of the appeal. Traditional searches often mean jumping between websites, reading lengthy articles and comparing information before arriving at an answer. AI tools can bring relevant information together, summarise it and present it in a way that's easier to digest. For a generation accustomed to getting things done quickly, that's a pretty attractive proposition.