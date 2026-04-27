Things AI can’t do, but you can!

Recently, AI has been everywhere, and honestly, we all are feeling a little sick of it. Of course it makes things a lot easier and makes things so much more convenient for everyone, but it feels so artificial, doesn't it? Well, if you are feeling the same way as we are, we have a list of a few things that AI still hasn't mastered itself in (yet). Yes, as weird and awkward as it may sound, surprisingly, there are still a lot of things that we, human beings, can still pull off without the help of an AI support.
As simple as it is, hugs are free, and they are helpful. Trust us when we say that even with the help of artificial intelligence, everyone around is still very emotionally exhausted. Take the time out to quickly give out a hug to the people who you love, because even if they are asking AI for romantic advice, a hug can always help them think straight.
Put that phone down, you don't need creative home decor ideas from AI. Trust us on this, AI only makes you over-purchase a bunch of things you don't need, only because of 'aesthetics'. When it is about your space, the best person to understand its aesthetics is you. You know what you want, include things that actually make you feel great when you walk in, not just because it's trending. Your space should look like it belongs to you, and not on the for you page on Instagram.
If you are taking the help of artificial intelligence, figuring out what to gift your significant other for their birthday, stop immediately and put down your phone. Go to your nearest stationery shop and get a bunch of things you would need to make a handmade gift. It could be an origami flower bouquet or a scrapbook filled with handwritten letters and memories. These gifts are heartwarming and something that your person will cherish forever.
This one is a bit tricky, and technically also an advice. This world has made all of us a little emotionally closed off. With the daily hustle and the problems we face, we put a pin on dealing with our feelings and emotions. We don't understand how lucky we are to have the ability to feel emotions, even if it is pain. Sit with yourself, get your journal out and take the time to feel your emotions. This could solve a big chunk of your problems.
We swear by this. Go out, feel the sunlight on your skin, sit on grass, ground yourself, feel the breeze in your hair and then take a deep breath and understand what AI actually cannot experience or do.
You know, they are the only generation that has lived without AI, and that is what makes them exceptionally intelligent, both emotionally and practically. When you need advice, AI should not be the one to go to; call up your grandparents, sit with them and hear them out.