In the age when our pockets beep at every twitch anywhere in the world, the most valuable thing you can have is a weekend without any sounds at all. Luxury used to mean having the newest item on the market or a lightning-fast internet connection. Now, it means having enough money to simply vanish away.
As explained by Dr. Elena Rossi, a famous psychologist who works specifically with burnouts in our modern times, such a trend is a biological one. For many people, the opportunity to disconnect is the only thing that indicates true control. In an environment where everybody can be reached anytime, the inability to be found is the real sign of luxury.
The same opinion is held by James Thornton, a venture capitalist who recently swapped his smartphone for an old-style ‘brick’ mobile phone during a three-day retreat in the Scottish Highlands. According to James, it takes time to learn how to live without constant connections, and soon enough one can feel the benefits. He argues that the main advantage of such a break is not in disconnection per se, but in the freedom to think deeply again.
And that is what is emerging in a whole new kind of tourism. While “low stimulation” getaways are now beating out high-end spas, these retreats do more than just deliver five-star treatment; they hand you Faraday pouches to block your signal at check-in and plan “analog adventures” for you that include everything from star gazing to book binding.
In a world where social media serves more to numb us rather than connect us, the allure is no longer in what we share online. By 2026, the ultimate status symbol is the life that cannot be found on your smartphone. Luxury isn’t about being connected—it’s about disconnecting completely.