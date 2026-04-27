Is ‘offline weekend’ the new luxury? The rise of the digital sabbatical

In the age when our pockets beep at every twitch anywhere in the world, the most valuable thing you can have is a weekend without any sounds at all. Luxury used to mean having the newest item on the market or a lightning-fast internet connection. Now, it means having enough money to simply vanish away.

Why the digital sabbatical is 2026’s ultimate status symbol

As explained by Dr. Elena Rossi, a famous psychologist who works specifically with burnouts in our modern times, such a trend is a biological one. For many people, the opportunity to disconnect is the only thing that indicates true control. In an environment where everybody can be reached anytime, the inability to be found is the real sign of luxury.