Tollywood actress Ashu Reddy accused of Rs 9.35 crore marriage swindle

The The Central Crime Station (CCS) has recorded a cheating case against the popular Tollywood actress, Ashu Reddy with the accusation of a large financial fraud. The total amount involved is Rs 9.35 crore. The complaint was made by Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy, who filed a case on behalf of his son, who is a software engineer living in London.

Hyderabad police book actress Ashu Reddy and family for alleged cheating

It was alleged that Dharmendra first met Ashu in 2018 through their common friends. After some time, she showed her desire to get married to him despite the ongoing divorce process he was facing. In the following years, she asked him for substantial amounts of money due to various reasons such as education loan and film career.