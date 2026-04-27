Tollywood actress Ashu Reddy accused of Rs 9.35 crore marriage swindle

The The Central Crime Station (CCS) has recorded a cheating case against the popular Tollywood actress, Ashu Reddy with the accusation of a large financial fraud. The total amount involved is Rs 9.35 crore. The complaint was made by Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy, who filed a case on behalf of his son, who is a software engineer living in London.
It was alleged that Dharmendra first met Ashu in 2018 through their common friends. After some time, she showed her desire to get married to him despite the ongoing divorce process he was facing. In the following years, she asked him for substantial amounts of money due to various reasons such as education loan and film career.
The turning point came in July 2020 when she declined to marry him officially. During a meeting where a mediator, another actress Hema, was present, she agreed to pay back part of the money she had received. However, it is claimed that she later managed to retrieve and tear off the cheques. Despite all these challenges, he was again convinced by her mother, Yashoda, and sister, Divya, to reunite with her again.
The financial burden rose between 2020 and 2025. It is alleged that Dharmendra financed the acquisition of luxury cars, five kilograms of gold, and an expensive apartment in Manikonda. However, the affair ended in July 2025, when Ashu once again rejected his proposal of marriage and cut off all communication channels.
Both Ashu and her parents, along with her sister, have been arrested by the police for cheating and criminal breach of trust. While the investigation into their financial dealings proceeds, Ashu and her family members are accused of swindling money under the pretense of a distance relationship.