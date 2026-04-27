As mangroves absorb carbon and history absorbs time, this coastal trail offers a layered, deeply reflective travel experience

At the edge of land and sea, where roots rise like sculptures from the mud and silence is broken only by birdsong and the whisper of tidal waters, Odisha’s mangroves unfold like a quiet revelation. A visit here is less about ticking off destinations and more about slipping into a slower, more attentive rhythm, one that belongs entirely to nature.
The journey begins in Bhubaneswar, reached after a quick flight from Hyderabad. But it is only as we move towards Konark, a drive of about an hour and a half, that the pace begins to soften. We arrived at our hotel by evening, taking time to rest before setting out early the next morning for Astaranga on Odisha’s eastern coastline.
Astaranga offers a first-hand look at Signature Packaged Drinking Water’s Mangrove Regeneration Project, an on-ground expression of the brand’s ‘One With Nature’ philosophy. The initiative is a three-year, community-led conservation effort spanning five coastal villages. It aims to restore over 62 acres of land, plant more than 30,000 saplings, and support local livelihoods in meaningful ways.
A short distance away lies Chandrabhaga Beach, offering fleeting yet striking views along the journey from Konark to Astaranga. Leaving the shoreline behind, the drive winds through quiet village roads before opening up to a warm welcome from local communities. From there, the journey continues by boat, guided by villagers who navigate the narrow creeks with instinctive ease. The unhurried journey, though not for the faint-hearted, offers an intimate perspective of the mangroves. It allows you to witness their quiet beauty while ensuring minimal disturbance to the fragile habitat.
Upon arriving at the site, the experience becomes immersive — we participated in sapling plantation alongside community members, gaining a direct sense of the scale of regeneration and the vital role these communities play in protecting their environment. Mangroves are nature’s guardians — protecting coastlines from erosion, nurturing marine life, and acting as powerful carbon sinks. Sitting on a boat en route to their nursery in Astaranga, the details begin to reveal themselves: roots breathing above water, subtle tidal shifts, and a delicate balance sustaining this ecosystem. Mangroves absorb up to four times more CO₂ than rainforests and play a critical role in coastal protection and biodiversity. Despite their importance, they continue to be depleted along India’s shoreline.
“The Mangrove Regeneration Project in Odisha is a powerful expression of what we stand for — community-driven action, ongoing commitment, and meaningful environmental progress. With ‘One With Nature’, we are celebrating the quiet strength of ecosystems like mangroves and the communities working every day to protect them,” shares Aanandita Datta, Vice President & Portfolio Head – Marketing, Diageo India.
After an eventful day outing, we figured that no visit to Konark, however, is complete without stepping into the timeless grandeur of the Konark Sun Temple. Built in the 13th century by King Narasimhadeva I and recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the temple’s significance feels almost secondary when you stand within its presence. Each wheel, each story, each stone made us wonder more, before we took our leave and returned to our hotel, calling it a day.
The two-day visit to Odisha left us with a rare duality, where nature breathes quietly in the mangroves, and history speaks through stone. Somewhere between the two, we discovered a deeper way of seeing, travelling, and remembering, one that lingers long after the journey ends.
(Story by Reshmi Chakravorty)
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