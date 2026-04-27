As mangroves absorb carbon and history absorbs time, this coastal trail offers a layered, deeply reflective travel experience

At the edge of land and sea, where roots rise like sculptures from the mud and silence is broken only by birdsong and the whisper of tidal waters, Odisha’s mangroves unfold like a quiet revelation. A visit here is less about ticking off destinations and more about slipping into a slower, more attentive rhythm, one that belongs entirely to nature.

Astaranga offers a first-hand look at Signature Packaged Drinking Water’s Mangrove Regeneration Project, an on-ground expression of the brand’s ‘One With Nature’ philosophy

The journey begins in Bhubaneswar, reached after a quick flight from Hyderabad. But it is only as we move towards Konark, a drive of about an hour and a half, that the pace begins to soften. We arrived at our hotel by evening, taking time to rest before setting out early the next morning for Astaranga on Odisha’s eastern coastline.

Astaranga offers a first-hand look at Signature Packaged Drinking Water’s Mangrove Regeneration Project, an on-ground expression of the brand’s ‘One With Nature’ philosophy. The initiative is a three-year, community-led conservation effort spanning five coastal villages. It aims to restore over 62 acres of land, plant more than 30,000 saplings, and support local livelihoods in meaningful ways.



A short distance away lies Chandrabhaga Beach, offering fleeting yet striking views along the journey from Konark to Astaranga. Leaving the shoreline behind, the drive winds through quiet village roads before opening up to a warm welcome from local communities. From there, the journey continues by boat, guided by villagers who navigate the narrow creeks with instinctive ease. The unhurried journey, though not for the faint-hearted, offers an intimate perspective of the mangroves. It allows you to witness their quiet beauty while ensuring minimal disturbance to the fragile habitat.