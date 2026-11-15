Kashmiri embroidery: Understanding Kani and Sozni work

Sozni

The name comes from sozan, the Kashmiri word for needle. The shawl is woven plain first. A designer, called a naqash, draws up the pattern, and the embroiderer stitches it onto the pashmina in very fine, close stitches, usually in silk or fine thread. The work comes in a few styles. Hashidar is embroidery along the borders only. Jaldar spreads a dense network of motifs across the whole shawl. Dorukha is finished so that both sides look the same, and it is the hardest to do. Motifs come from the Valley itself: the paisley (buta), chinar leaves, almond blossom, climbing vines. Fine sozni can take months too, but it is one person with a needle, working freehand, which is why the lines can curve more smoothly than a loom allows.

If you're buying one

Both crafts have GI recognition, and both are copied heavily. Machine-made shawls and printed or machine-embroidered imitations are sold under the same names, often at a fraction of the price.

Look for the GI label and ask how the shawl was certified. Turn it over: machine work looks even and flat, while handwork has small irregularities. Ask what the fabric is, because pashmina, pashmina-silk blends and fine wool are all sold as Kani or Sozni, at very different prices. An unusually low price on a Kani shawl should make you suspicious, given how many months of weaving it takes. And ask who made it and where. A good seller will know. To look after it, dry-clean or hand-wash gently, fold it instead of hanging it, and store it in something breathable.