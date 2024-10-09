Seven stunning Indian embroidery techniques you must know

India is a country where art and culture come together beautifully, and its embroidery techniques are a perfect example. Each style is unique, reflecting the traditions and stories of its region. Here are seven fascinating Indian embroidery techniques that you’ll want to explore.

Zardozi (Uttar Pradesh)

Zardozi is a lavish embroidery style that originated from Persian influences. It uses metallic threads, often embellished with pearls and gemstones, to create intricate designs. This technique is particularly popular for bridal wear and ceremonial attire, bringing a touch of royalty to any outfit.

Chikankari (Lucknow)

Chikankari hails from the city of Lucknow. This delicate white-on-white embroidery features intricate floral and paisley motifs, typically stitched on fine fabrics like muslin. Techniques like ‘Bakhiya’ (shadow work) and ‘Phanda’ (knot stitch) add depth and texture, making each piece a work of art.

Kutch (Gujarat)

Kutch embroidery is vibrant and bold, showcasing a mix of colours and mirror work. Originating from the Kutch region of Gujarat, this technique features various stitches like ‘Gabha’ and ‘Kharad’ often used on garments, bags, and home decor. It beautifully reflects the artistic spirit of the region.

Kantha (West Bengal)

Kantha embroidery is known for its running stitches and storytelling motifs. Originating in West Bengal, it traditionally repurposed old saris into stunning quilts. The designs often depict nature and daily life, making each quilt not just a piece of art but also a narrative.

Banjara (Rajasthan)

Banjara embroidery comes from the vibrant Banjara tribe in Rajasthan. This style is characterised by bold colours, geometric patterns and mirror work. It’s often used in traditional garments and accessories, celebrating the rich culture and craftsmanship of the region.

Phulkari (Punjab)

Phulkari, which means 'flower work', is a lively embroidery style from Punjab. Known for its vibrant floral patterns stitched with coloured threads, phulkari is traditionally worn by Punjabi women and is making a comeback in modern fashion, with each piece telling a unique story.

Gota Patti (Rajasthan)

Gota patti is an exquisite appliqué technique that uses shiny golden or silver ribbons sewn onto fabric. Commonly seen in bridal wear and festive garments, this style adds a regal touch with its intricate patterns and sparkling embellishments, perfect for celebratory occasions.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)