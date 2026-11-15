Trapped at 30,000 feet: How to survive noisy neighbours on a flight?

Invest in a decent pair of noise-cancelling headphones

Honestly, these are a travel essential. A good pair of noise-cancelling headphones can help drown out background chatter, engine noise and other unwanted sounds. Pop on a calming playlist, your favourite podcast or even some white noise and create your own little bubble of peace.

Keep earplugs handy

Not everyone wants to spend a fortune on fancy headphones. A simple pair of foam or silicone earplugs can work wonders, particularly when you're trying to catch some sleep. They're tiny, affordable and take up virtually no space in your hand luggage.

Be polite, but don't be afraid to speak up

If someone is repeatedly kicking your seat, playing videos out loud or chatting a little too enthusiastically, a friendly request can go a long way. Keep things light and polite. A simple, 'Would you mind keeping the volume down a little? I'd really appreciate it,' is usually a good place to start.