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Trapped at 30,000 feet: How to survive noisy neighbours on a flight?

Whether you're dealing with a chatty neighbour or someone playing videos without headphones, these handy tips will help you reclaim your peace at 30,000 feet
The ultimate guide to dealing with noisy neighbours on long-haul flights
How to survive noisy neighbours on a flight without losing your cool?
Updated on
2 min read

There’s nothing quite like settling into your plane seat, getting comfy, queuing up your favourite playlist and preparing for a few hours of uninterrupted peace. And then, suddenly, the passenger next to you decides it’s their personal podcast studio. From loud conversations and crying toddlers to enthusiastic seat-kickers and passengers watching films without headphones, noisy neighbours can turn a perfectly good flight into a proper test of patience.

How to deal with noisy passengers on a flight: Tips for a more peaceful journey

Unfortunately, you can’t exactly change seats every time someone gets on your nerves. But you can make the experience a little less stressful with a few clever tricks.

The ultimate guide to dealing with noisy neighbours on long-haul flights
A friendly request can go a long way

Invest in a decent pair of noise-cancelling headphones

Honestly, these are a travel essential. A good pair of noise-cancelling headphones can help drown out background chatter, engine noise and other unwanted sounds. Pop on a calming playlist, your favourite podcast or even some white noise and create your own little bubble of peace.

Keep earplugs handy

Not everyone wants to spend a fortune on fancy headphones. A simple pair of foam or silicone earplugs can work wonders, particularly when you're trying to catch some sleep. They're tiny, affordable and take up virtually no space in your hand luggage.

Be polite, but don't be afraid to speak up

If someone is repeatedly kicking your seat, playing videos out loud or chatting a little too enthusiastically, a friendly request can go a long way. Keep things light and polite. A simple, 'Would you mind keeping the volume down a little? I'd really appreciate it,' is usually a good place to start.

The ultimate guide to dealing with noisy neighbours on long-haul flights
Ask a flight attendant for help

Create your own comfort zone

Pack an eye mask, travel pillow and a cosy hoodie. These little comforts can help you switch off from your surroundings. Think of it as creating your own mini sanctuary at 30,000 feet.

Get the cabin crew involved when needed

If a passenger is being particularly disruptive or refusing to respect reasonable requests, don't feel awkward about asking a flight attendant for help. They're trained to handle these situations, so let them step in rather than turning it into an onboard argument.

At the end of the day, you can't control who sits next to you, but you can control how you handle it. A little preparation, a dash of patience and some noise-cancelling magic can make all the difference. After all, your holiday shouldn't start with a headache before you've even landed!

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