Trapped at 30,000 feet: How to survive noisy neighbours on a flight?

There’s nothing quite like settling into your plane seat, getting comfy, queuing up your favourite playlist and preparing for a few hours of uninterrupted peace. And then, suddenly, the passenger next to you decides it’s their personal podcast studio. From loud conversations and crying toddlers to enthusiastic seat-kickers and passengers watching films without headphones, noisy neighbours can turn a perfectly good flight into a proper test of patience.
Unfortunately, you can’t exactly change seats every time someone gets on your nerves. But you can make the experience a little less stressful with a few clever tricks.
Invest in a decent pair of noise-cancelling headphones
Honestly, these are a travel essential. A good pair of noise-cancelling headphones can help drown out background chatter, engine noise and other unwanted sounds. Pop on a calming playlist, your favourite podcast or even some white noise and create your own little bubble of peace.
Keep earplugs handy
Not everyone wants to spend a fortune on fancy headphones. A simple pair of foam or silicone earplugs can work wonders, particularly when you're trying to catch some sleep. They're tiny, affordable and take up virtually no space in your hand luggage.
Be polite, but don't be afraid to speak up
If someone is repeatedly kicking your seat, playing videos out loud or chatting a little too enthusiastically, a friendly request can go a long way. Keep things light and polite. A simple, 'Would you mind keeping the volume down a little? I'd really appreciate it,' is usually a good place to start.
Create your own comfort zone
Pack an eye mask, travel pillow and a cosy hoodie. These little comforts can help you switch off from your surroundings. Think of it as creating your own mini sanctuary at 30,000 feet.
Get the cabin crew involved when needed
If a passenger is being particularly disruptive or refusing to respect reasonable requests, don't feel awkward about asking a flight attendant for help. They're trained to handle these situations, so let them step in rather than turning it into an onboard argument.
At the end of the day, you can't control who sits next to you, but you can control how you handle it. A little preparation, a dash of patience and some noise-cancelling magic can make all the difference. After all, your holiday shouldn't start with a headache before you've even landed!
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