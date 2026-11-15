Why are some birthdays rarer than others? The science behind birthday trends

On the other hand, Christmas Day and Boxing Day are among the least common birthdays in Britain. This is not necessarily because fewer babies are ready to arrive, but because hospitals tend to schedule fewer inductions and planned caesarean sections during public holidays. Similar patterns appear in the United States, where 25 December and 1 January record fewer births than many ordinary dates.

However, birthday trends are not universal. In Malaysia, for instance, 11 November is a particularly popular birthday, with the repeated number one making it an attractive date for planned deliveries. In Japan, 25 December has also featured among the more common birthdays, illustrating how national patterns can differ considerably.

In India, births tend to peak between August and October, with September frequently emerging as one of the busiest birth months, according to analyses of government health data. Seasonal factors such as climate, temperature and conception patterns, alongside regional differences, help explain why birth trends vary across the country.