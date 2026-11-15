Why do Finnish people head to the sauna before Christmas dinner?

What's the best way to celebrate Christmas Eve, according to you? House party, night out, pub hopping, or movie marathons? But in Finland, Christmas doesn't begin with a sumptuous feast or exchanging presents. For many Finnish families, it starts with going to the sauna. Known as Joulusauna, the Christmas sauna ritual is an age-old Finnish tradition. The warm sauna, filled with the aroma of birch leaves and lit with the help of candles, provides families with the opportunity to relax from their daily lives and welcome Christmas.

Christmas sauna ritual: Why the tradition matters to Finnish families

The Christmas sauna ritual has a close relationship with the declaration of Christmas Peace, made every year in Finland. For many centuries now, the declaration of Christmas peace has been taking place every December 24 at midday in the south-western city of Turku. It symbolises the start of the Christmas celebrations for most families.