In this lesser-known version of the Ramayana, Sita is the one who kills Ravana

The Ramayana is remembered as the story of Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, the ten-headed king of Lanka, who abducts Sita and is eventually defeated in battle. However, the ancient epic, which had been passed down orally for years before being written down in text, has many versions that differ from the official one. In a lesser-known Sanskrit text called the Adbhuta Ramayana, it is Sita who ultimately takes on the responsibility of defeating a much more powerful version of Ravana.
Attributed to sage Valmiki, the Adbhuta Ramayana is a distinct retelling of the epic that places considerably greater emphasis on Sita's divine identity and feminine power. This version explores Sita as an embodiment of Shakti, the supreme feminine cosmic energy.
In Adbhuta Ramayana, after Rama has already defeated the ten-headed Ravana in Lanka, the sages and seers gather in Ayodhya to praise Rama for his victory, Sita smiles at their celebration. Her reaction surprises everyone, prompting her to explain that the Ravana defeated by Rama was not the most formidable demon in existence.
Sita reveals the existence of Sahasra Ravana, the elder brother of the ten-headed Ravana. Unlike his younger sibling, Sahasra Ravana has a thousand heads and is considerably more powerful. He resides in Pushkara Dvipa and is described as a formidable force who has even conquered the gods.
Sita explains that she had first heard about this demon during her childhood, when a Brahmin visiting her father's palace in Janaka's kingdom narrated stories about him. Intrigued by this revelation, Rama decides to confront the thousand-headed Ravana and sets out with his army, including the Vanaras and other allies.
However, the battle proves far more difficult than expected. Sahasra Ravana overwhelms Rama's forces and uses his extraordinary powers to disperse the army. When Rama finally confronts him, even the divine weapons at his disposal prove ineffective. Sahasra Ravana breaks the powerful Brahmastra and eventually shoots an arrow that leaves Rama unconscious on the battlefield.
Seeing Rama helpless and the army defeated, Sita loses her human appearance and transforms into Mahakali, the terrifying form of the Divine Mother associated with destruction and the annihilation of evil.
In this manifestation, Sita swiftly severs all thousand heads of Sahasra Ravana and begins destroying his army. Innumerable manifestations of the mother goddess join her on the battlefield, intensifying the destruction.
Her fury becomes so overwhelming that the earth itself is threatened. Lord Shiva takes the form of a corpse and lies beneath her feet to prevent the world from being destroyed by her dance of destruction. The gods eventually approach her and attempt to calm her down.
When Rama regains consciousness, he is initially frightened by the terrifying form before him. Brahma explains that Sita has revealed her true divine nature and that the episode demonstrates the importance of Shakti in the functioning of the universe. Rama then recognises her supreme power and praises her through a hymn containing 1,008 names.
Sita eventually returns to her familiar form, and the couple prepares to return to Ayodhya.
About the Adbhuta Ramayana and the Shakta tradition
The Adbhuta Ramayana is a Shakta Sanskrit work, far less popular than Valmiki’s epic or Tulsidas’s Ramacharitamanasa. It has 27 sargas in various metres and recounts the traditional Rama story only briefly. Scholars note that it was composed in North India around the fourteenth century as a Vaishnava Shakta text, and that the familiar events of exile, abduction and battle occupy just one chapter. The text is traditionally attributed to the sage Valmiki, although its actual authorship and dates of composition remain uncertain.
The Adbhuta Ramayana shifts the focus from Rama as the sole heroic figure to Sita as an embodiment of divine feminine power. Rather than being merely the person rescued in the epic, she emerges as the subject capable of defeating an enemy even Rama could not overcome. The Adbhuta Ramayana thus offers a more feminist interpretetion of the familiar story, going beyond protecting Sita's purity and making her the centre of the story.
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