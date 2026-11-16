In this lesser-known version of the Ramayana, Sita is the one who kills Ravana

The Ramayana is remembered as the story of Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, the ten-headed king of Lanka, who abducts Sita and is eventually defeated in battle. However, the ancient epic, which had been passed down orally for years before being written down in text, has many versions that differ from the official one. In a lesser-known Sanskrit text called the Adbhuta Ramayana, it is Sita who ultimately takes on the responsibility of defeating a much more powerful version of Ravana.

Attributed to sage Valmiki, the Adbhuta Ramayana is a distinct retelling of the epic that places considerably greater emphasis on Sita's divine identity and feminine power. This version explores Sita as an embodiment of Shakti, the supreme feminine cosmic energy.

The story of the thousand-headed Ravana

In Adbhuta Ramayana, after Rama has already defeated the ten-headed Ravana in Lanka, the sages and seers gather in Ayodhya to praise Rama for his victory, Sita smiles at their celebration. Her reaction surprises everyone, prompting her to explain that the Ravana defeated by Rama was not the most formidable demon in existence.

Sita reveals the existence of Sahasra Ravana, the elder brother of the ten-headed Ravana. Unlike his younger sibling, Sahasra Ravana has a thousand heads and is considerably more powerful. He resides in Pushkara Dvipa and is described as a formidable force who has even conquered the gods.

Sita explains that she had first heard about this demon during her childhood, when a Brahmin visiting her father's palace in Janaka's kingdom narrated stories about him. Intrigued by this revelation, Rama decides to confront the thousand-headed Ravana and sets out with his army, including the Vanaras and other allies.

However, the battle proves far more difficult than expected. Sahasra Ravana overwhelms Rama's forces and uses his extraordinary powers to disperse the army. When Rama finally confronts him, even the divine weapons at his disposal prove ineffective. Sahasra Ravana breaks the powerful Brahmastra and eventually shoots an arrow that leaves Rama unconscious on the battlefield.

Sita transforms into Mahakali

Seeing Rama helpless and the army defeated, Sita loses her human appearance and transforms into Mahakali, the terrifying form of the Divine Mother associated with destruction and the annihilation of evil.

In this manifestation, Sita swiftly severs all thousand heads of Sahasra Ravana and begins destroying his army. Innumerable manifestations of the mother goddess join her on the battlefield, intensifying the destruction.