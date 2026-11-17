Every time you think your life isnt going in the right direction, do you try and see what's in store for your future? Whether you visit an expert or ask AI, do they not get back with answers like Venus is heavy or Shani is in the wrong alignment. Have you ever wondered why these planets can decide your future? They are the nine planetary deities in Hindu mythology which play significant part in restoring balance in your life and are used regularly in astrology, astronomy and gemology.
Who are the Navagrahas?
The Navagrahas or the nine planetary deities, are as follows.
Surya: The Sun God is a source of light, energy and life. He is often depicted in a seven-horse chariot and stands of authority, leadership, power and enlightenment.
Chandra: The Moon God is often associated with gentleness, beauty and nourishment. He rides a chariot drawn by antelopes and horses and represented emotions, fertility, imagination and tranquility.
Mangala: The God of Mars is a associated with fierceness, courage and strength. Known to be a warrior among the nine deities, he rides a ram and represented aggression, energy, warfare, physical strength and determination.
Budh: The God of Mercury is associated with wisdom and intelligence and is known to ride a lion, elephant and a chariot in various depictions.
Brihaspati: Known as The God of Jupiter he is seen as the spiritual guide of the Devas. In different depictions, he is known to ride a chariot or an elephant and represent knowledge, wisdom, good fortune and prosperity.
Shukra: The God of Venus, is seen as the spiritual guide of the Demons. He is usually depicted sitting on a horse or a crocodile and is related to beauty, luxury, material pleasures and love. In fact, this is the same Shukracharya who is known to have wisdom and knowledge of the Mrita Sanjeevani Vidya, the mantra that brings the dead back to life.
Shani: The God of Saturn is associated with karmic justice. Often depicted on a crow or a vulture, he is a source of patience responsibility, and discipline.
Rahu: The North Lunar Node is a shadow planet that is associated with eclipses and worldly desires. Known to represent illusion and ambition, he is often depicted on a lion or other mythical creatures.
Ketu: The South Lunar Node, he is identified as the headless body of Rahu and seen presiding over vultures and other mythical creatures. Ketu is often associated with detachment, liberation and enlightenment.
It is believed that the nine planetary deities should be worshipped together to bring in balance and harmony. Interestingly, they are also associated with different days of the week, with each deity having their own mantra, colour offerings, and gemstones; which is why they are an integral part of astrology.
5 popular Navagraha temples in India
While there are several Navagraha temples in the country which worship all the nine planets together or are specifically dedicated to any one of them, we recommend you visit any of these popular ones to start your Navagraha temple pilgrimage.
Navagraha Temple, Assam: Located on Chitrasal Hill, it is said to have been built around the 18th century AD by the Ahom King Rajeswar Singha. The temple has nine shivalingas which are said to represent the nine planets. They are each covered in different colour cloth from which one can identify them.
Suryanar Temple, Tamil Nadu: Dedicated specially only to the Sun God or Surya, it also comprises shrines for the other eight Gods. It is believed that the nine planetary deities had once worshipped Lord Shiva at this very spot to be relieved of a curse. That is why this temple and the region hold immense significance to worshippers.
Navagraha Temple, Tamil Nadu: Located at what might be considered as Land’s End, The Ramanathapuram temple holds special significance. It is believed that Lord Rama had prayed to the nine planets here before building the Ram Sethu across to Lanka. That is why the nine deities are Shivlingas or idols, but rocks partially submerged in water close to the coast.
Navgrah Shani Mandir, Madhya Pradesh: In Ujjain, the temple is dedicated to Shani the son of Surya dev and Chhaya. People come here to relieve themselves of bad karma. Moreover, Ujjain is also considered as the birthplace of Mangala or Mars and also hosts the Mangalnath Temple.
Shri Anna Ganapati Navagraha Siddapeetham, Maharashtra: This temple in Nashik is unique because Lord Ganesha is worshipped along with the nine planetary deities.
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