Brihaspati: Known as The God of Jupiter he is seen as the spiritual guide of the Devas. In different depictions, he is known to ride a chariot or an elephant and represent knowledge, wisdom, good fortune and prosperity.

Shukra: The God of Venus, is seen as the spiritual guide of the Demons. He is usually depicted sitting on a horse or a crocodile and is related to beauty, luxury, material pleasures and love. In fact, this is the same Shukracharya who is known to have wisdom and knowledge of the Mrita Sanjeevani Vidya, the mantra that brings the dead back to life.

Shani: The God of Saturn is associated with karmic justice. Often depicted on a crow or a vulture, he is a source of patience responsibility, and discipline.

Rahu: The North Lunar Node is a shadow planet that is associated with eclipses and worldly desires. Known to represent illusion and ambition, he is often depicted on a lion or other mythical creatures.

Ketu: The South Lunar Node, he is identified as the headless body of Rahu and seen presiding over vultures and other mythical creatures. Ketu is often associated with detachment, liberation and enlightenment.

It is believed that the nine planetary deities should be worshipped together to bring in balance and harmony. Interestingly, they are also associated with different days of the week, with each deity having their own mantra, colour offerings, and gemstones; which is why they are an integral part of astrology.