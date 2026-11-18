Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming part of our daily lives, whether it be writing, researching, learning, or making decisions. However, long before artificial intelligence became a topic of common discussion, Frank Herbert warned us of the perils of dependency on technology in his 1965 science-fiction novel, Dune. The threat posed was not only due to increased capabilities of machines but because humans themselves had ceased to be in control of their own minds.

Frank Herbert’s Dune explored the dangers of thinking machines

One of the novel’s most striking passages captures this concern: “Once men turned their thinking over to machines in the hope that this would set them free. But that only permitted other men with machines to enslave them”.