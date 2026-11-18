Who is Baglamukhi Devi?

A part of the Dasa Mahavidyas, Baglamukhi is also referred to as the Pitambara Devi (one who is dressed in yellow). According to traditional representations, she is depicted with a yellow/golden complexion, wearing yellow garments and golden jewellery.

Goddess Bagalamukhi is the eighth of the ten Tantric Mahavidyas, is revered as Stambhini, the deity who paralyses, silences, and immobilises adversaries. She is traditionally depicted pulling a demon’s tongue while raising a club; she symbolises absolute control over speech, false accusations, and hostile arguments.

Why Bagalamukhi is worshipped before legal battles

When high-stakes litigation drags on, many devotees seek divine intervention from Goddess Bagalamukhi, as she has the ability to stun, freeze, and silence adversaries in their tracks. Her iconography also directly mirrors the courtroom battle against slander, perjury, and hostile opposition.

According to Hindu mythology, Madanasura was granted a boon that gave him the power to paralyse or silence people though his speech. He started using this power against the well-being of the world. That is when Goddess Baglamukhi steps in from the Haridra Sarovar or the yellow lake, pulls his tongue and silences him so that he cannot go on abusing the power vested in him.

Bagalamukhi is often worshipped to halt slander, expose truth, and tip the scales of justice in her devotees’ favour during high-stakes court disputes.