If you get down at the Jatin Das Park Metro station and start walking towards the Hazra- Kalighat road, you will spot the bridge and on your left-side is present a newly built beautifully lighted temple of the Yellow Goddess. For those who are unaware, it is the newly built temple of Goddess Baglamukhi, Maa Baglamukhi Mandir, inaugurated earlier this year by the former Chief Minister of the State.
While the spot was earlier occupied by a modest shrine dedicated to the Goddess, it was under a public initiative to build a more grand space for the Devi. Constructions started earlier last year and finally completed this year. The temple is now open to the general public (during opening times) and one can come and spend a few quiet moments in the space.
The Temple itself has a very interesting architecture. Right from the main gate to the main shrine, goes a flight of stairs. Another entry-gate is made that gives devotees ramp access for those with physical limitations. Once you stand in front of the main shrine, the Goddess draped in yellow sits right in the middle shrine held together with structural columns complete with floral and geometric patterns. Each of the three sides of the shrine has intricate wall carvings depicting Radha-Krishna, Ram-Sita-Lakshman, and Lord Shiva-Parvati with Ganesh and Kartikeya.
A part of the Dasa Mahavidyas, Baglamukhi is also referred to as the Pitambara Devi (one who is dressed in yellow). According to traditional representations, she is depicted with a yellow/golden complexion, wearing yellow garments and golden jewellery.
Goddess Bagalamukhi is the eighth of the ten Tantric Mahavidyas, is revered as Stambhini, the deity who paralyses, silences, and immobilises adversaries. She is traditionally depicted pulling a demon’s tongue while raising a club; she symbolises absolute control over speech, false accusations, and hostile arguments.
Why Bagalamukhi is worshipped before legal battles
When high-stakes litigation drags on, many devotees seek divine intervention from Goddess Bagalamukhi, as she has the ability to stun, freeze, and silence adversaries in their tracks. Her iconography also directly mirrors the courtroom battle against slander, perjury, and hostile opposition.
According to Hindu mythology, Madanasura was granted a boon that gave him the power to paralyse or silence people though his speech. He started using this power against the well-being of the world. That is when Goddess Baglamukhi steps in from the Haridra Sarovar or the yellow lake, pulls his tongue and silences him so that he cannot go on abusing the power vested in him.
Bagalamukhi is often worshipped to halt slander, expose truth, and tip the scales of justice in her devotees’ favour during high-stakes court disputes.
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The Goddess is therefore worshipped for protection against the enemies, curbing negative speech and thought, control over one’ speech and more. As she is referred to as the Pitambara Devi, her depiction, prayers and offerings are also made in yellow including bright marigold flowers, turmeric-based items, yellow –coloured fruits and sweets, cloth and more.
She is usually worshipped regularly but special days include Baglamukhi Jayanti which is celebrated as Baishakh Astami, Navratri, Kali Puja and Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Maa Baglamukhi Temple is open from 10 am – 2 pm in the day and 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm at night, everyday.
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