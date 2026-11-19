Forget shouting into studio microphones about hustle culture. Across TikTok and Instagram, traditional masculinity is staging an unexpected comeback—traded in for axe-swinging, bread-baking and off-grid homesteading.

From alpha podcasts to aesthetic craftsmanship

While the ‘trad wife’ phenomenon dominated cultural discourse for years, algorithms are now serving up its rugged counterpart: the ‘trad husband‘. Creators like Nate Petroski and Justin Rhodes have amassed millions of views documenting rural self-sufficiency. In viral clips shared via accounts like The Justin Rhodes Show, Nate and Justin trade gym selfies for timber framing, livestock care and blacksmithing.

Unlike the confrontational ‘manosphere’ figures of the early 2020s, this new wave borrows heavily from the cosy, slow-living visual grammar popularised by cottagecore. Think Yellowstone meets The Great British Bake Off, soundtracked by acoustic folk music. Rather than preaching dominance, these creators focus on quiet competence, physical labour and domestic stewardship.