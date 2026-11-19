For many, sindoor is synonymous with a deep shade of red. Applied along the parting of a married woman's hair or worn as a mark on the forehead, it is one of the most recognisable symbols of marriage in Hindu traditions. However, a closer look at regional customs reveals that sindoor does not always appear in the same shade. In some communities, it takes on a distinctly orange or saffron hue, raising an interesting question — when and why does a symbol so closely associated with red sometimes lean towards orange?

The chemistry behind the colour

Traditionally, sindoor and kumkum have been prepared using different ingredients, and their colours can vary depending on the method of preparation.