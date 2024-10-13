All you need to know about the quintessentially Bengali ‘laal-paar’ sari

One of the most significant associations of the laal-paar sari is with Durga Puja, the grand festival celebrating the goddess Durga. On Ashtami, one of the most sacred days of the festival, women traditionally dress in these sarees to perform the ritual of sindoor khela — a joyous celebration where they apply vermilion to each other’s faces, signifying marital bliss and the power of the goddess. The red border of the sari is reminiscent of the red vermilion that Bengali women use as a symbol of their marital status, further linking it to the concepts of devotion and divine femininity.

While the laal-paar sari holds ceremonial importance, it also symbolises the grace of Bengali women. Historically, it was worn by women across rural Bengal due to its simplicity, affordability and elegance. The white fabric, usually made of cotton or silk, offers comfort in Bengal’s tropical climate, while the red border adds a splash of vibrancy without being ostentatious. The saree encapsulates the Bengali ideal of understated beauty and elegance.