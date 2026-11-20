According to reports, a visitor’s hat ended up inside Fiona’s enclosure at the Zoo on November 8 which she swallowed. Till about a week after this incident, she did not show any symptoms, but was kept under close observation by the authorities.

On November 16, the Zoo declared an emergency and she was rushed to the best team of veterinarians for a checkup. They tried several natural and medical ways to make the hat leave her system. By now her appetite had declined and she was showing other symptoms. Medical tests revealed how her internal organs were struggling to move the hat forward through her body.

They even borrowed a medical plate from a horse farm and made her stand on it hoping the vibrations would help her condition. Despite trying all possible methods, her health further deteriorated and she bid goodbye to the world on November 19.