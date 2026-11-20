In a tragic turn of fate, Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippopotamus Fiona bids goodbye to the world at just 9 years after she swallowed a visitor's knit hat that landed up in her enclosure. Reports, say the hat flew because of the wind which the hippo found and swallowed, leaving her in extreme distress. The zoo authorities, along with experienced veterinarians, had put in maximum effort for the last few days to get the hat out of her system, but despite every effort, she succumed to it. The news has been confirmed by the Cincinnati Zoo and the Botanical Garden and people are already coming in with flowers to put on her memorial.
According to reports, a visitor’s hat ended up inside Fiona’s enclosure at the Zoo on November 8 which she swallowed. Till about a week after this incident, she did not show any symptoms, but was kept under close observation by the authorities.
On November 16, the Zoo declared an emergency and she was rushed to the best team of veterinarians for a checkup. They tried several natural and medical ways to make the hat leave her system. By now her appetite had declined and she was showing other symptoms. Medical tests revealed how her internal organs were struggling to move the hat forward through her body.
They even borrowed a medical plate from a horse farm and made her stand on it hoping the vibrations would help her condition. Despite trying all possible methods, her health further deteriorated and she bid goodbye to the world on November 19.
How did Fiona become such a beloved hippo of the world?
Fiona came from a family of Nile hippos living in the Zoo. Her mother Bibi was 17 when she prematurely gave birth to her. Her father Henry was euthanized since he was 36 years old with a degrading health.
Unfortunately, the battle with the hat wasn’t the first time Fiona had struggled with health issues. Her pre-mature birth in 2017 at just 13 kgs (29 pounds) made her weak at birth and she was under intensive care unit for a long time. However, being a fighter that she was she survived against all odds and because her journey was so transparent, she started being photographed and soon became a global star.
From her first swimming lessons to her interactions with the visitors and the Zoo staff celebrating her birthday, all were documented and shared with the people who loved watching this local celebrity on social media.
What does Fiona's death tell us?
The tragic death of Fiona at only 9 years is a reminder of how individuals and authorities need to be vigilant when around animals. Going against the authorities, feeding animals, throwing objects into their enclosure, trying to touch them, and trying to get closer for that perfect social media shot all contribute to harm for both people and animals.
Had the visitors been slightly careful with their belongings, had the authorities taken immediate action to clear the space, had Fiona not swallowed the hat, the young life would have been safe and spreading joy through her antics.
Leaving outside objects unattended in animal enclosure can lead them to eat it and develop health issues, choke on it, get injured or brusies in the body and what not. Moreover, there is no every food fits all formula. Each animal has a carefully spelt out diet chart keeping in mind their body and health issues which only the authorities are aware of. Thus, people visiting any zoo's or animal enclosure must be doubly sure of their behaviour, belongings and actions.
Fiona's death is just another reminder of how responsible one has to be while interacting with animals, lest we cause them harm, albeit unknowingly, through our actions.