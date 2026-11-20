The University of Oxford has announced four contenders for its 2026 Word of the Year and invited the public to vote for their favourite by November 24. From the rise of AI-generated content to the growing appeal of bite-sized entertainment, the shortlisted words reflect changing cultural trends, media consumption and online behaviour. Here's what they mean.
Doomerism describes “extreme pessimism”, particularly the belief that a perceived threat, such as artificial intelligence or climate change, will cause catastrophic damage to humanity and cannot be prevented.
Oxford says the term is associated with concerns about AI and climate change. Its use has grown since 2022, reflecting fears about technological change and the climate crisis. The word captures helplessness about problems many believe are too large to solve.
A blend of “slop” and “propaganda”, slopaganda refers to low-quality propaganda created using generative artificial intelligence and circulated online, particularly on social media.
OUP reports that the word’s relative frequency has increased by 1,300 per cent over the past year. Its growing use points to concern about AI-generated material being deployed to mislead audiences, spread false claims and influence public opinion. Political messaging is one area in which such content has raised alarm.
Post-literate describes a period or society in which literacy and the importance of the written word have declined significantly.
OUP links the term to falling reading habits and the possible erosion of skills such as critical thinking and empathy. It also points to social media influencers who have said they have never read a book. The trend has prompted questions about cultural values, attention spans and misinformation. The term reflects anxieties that reading is losing ground to short videos and AI-generated content.
Microdrama refers to a drama series made up of very short episodes, usually presented vertically for smartphone viewing. These series often rely on fast-moving plots and melodrama.
The format emerged in China and has since found audiences around the world. Its bite-sized episodes are designed for mobile viewing and are familiar to users scrolling through social media. Oxford says use of the word has tripled this year, reflecting its popularity.
OUP’s lexicographers examine language data from the previous 12 months to identify new expressions gaining prominence and familiar words acquiring new meanings. They also consider public and staff suggestions, alongside major events and developments that influence communication. The shortlist brings together words that capture shifts in society and culture across the world.