Busy, busy, busy is what this week was, with the social butterflies flitting from one event to the next. Here’s the recap.

A week of indulgence, creativity, and celebrations

If there’s one thing the ladies will never say no to, it’s being pampered. And the niu&nau x Davines afternoon at Taj Coromandel was proof! The exclusive beauty experience brought together a lovely bunch of women for an afternoon of personalised haircare, indulgence and a little bit of well-deserved me-time. Expert consultations ensured that each guest received a treatment customised to her hair needs, because clearly, one size does not fit all when it comes to good hair days! There were plenty of happy faces, delicious nibbles, giggles and, of course, enough photographs to keep the camera rolls busy. Between the pampering and the catching up, the afternoon was a reminder that sometimes the best plans involve doing absolutely nothing except sitting back and letting someone else take care of you. Bad hair days? Not on this guest list!