Busy, busy, busy is what this week was, with the social butterflies flitting from one event to the next. Here’s the recap.
If there’s one thing the ladies will never say no to, it’s being pampered. And the niu&nau x Davines afternoon at Taj Coromandel was proof! The exclusive beauty experience brought together a lovely bunch of women for an afternoon of personalised haircare, indulgence and a little bit of well-deserved me-time. Expert consultations ensured that each guest received a treatment customised to her hair needs, because clearly, one size does not fit all when it comes to good hair days! There were plenty of happy faces, delicious nibbles, giggles and, of course, enough photographs to keep the camera rolls busy. Between the pampering and the catching up, the afternoon was a reminder that sometimes the best plans involve doing absolutely nothing except sitting back and letting someone else take care of you. Bad hair days? Not on this guest list!
With homeowners becoming increasingly discerning about their interiors, the finer details matter too. Enter Infinite Glass India, which unveiled its new Glass Experience Centre on TTK Road, Alwarpet. Bringing over 27 years of industry experience, the centre showcases an interesting range of glass designs, textures, and applications for contemporary spaces. Designer Prasanth of PDSyns inaugurated the space, while guests were introduced to the collection and the finer details of the products. From interiors to rethinking how glass can be used in modern architecture, the possibilities were plenty.
Saturday may have been Children’s Day, but judging by the number of events around the city, the grown-ups had just as much fun! The city had plenty happening for little ones and their families, making it a weekend of serious playtime. My first stop was Joytopia at Hyatt Regency, which had a whole lot of activities to keep the kids occupied (and parents entertained). I also got to experience Brickathon, a LEGO speed-building contest that tested just how quickly one could turn those little bricks into something impressive. It was a day of hopping between venues, with making multiple stops to soak in as much of the city’s action as possible.
And speaking of soaking, it looks like Chennai’s festive season is officially underway, and the soaking has well and truly begun! Yet another round of fruit-mixing ceremonies had the city reaching for its aprons and stirring up some Christmas cheer. Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels hosted its Mix. Light. Merry. celebration, introducing Lumi, its adorable new mascot, along with a Wish Tree, festive storytelling, carols, high tea and a communal cake-mixing session. Over at The Park Chennai, the annual fruit mixing ceremony brought guests together for an afternoon of festive cheer, followed by high tea. With the fruit soaking, the spirits soaring and Christmas playlists not far behind, Chennai is clearly getting a head start on December!
Sunday saw me heading to the coast to celebrate the talented Divya Pandurangam’s milestone birthday. It was a relaxed sundowner with great music, good vibes and a few picantes. Honestly, it doesn’t get much better than that! We toasted the birthday girl as the sun set, wishing her a fantastic year ahead.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.