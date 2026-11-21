Ebisu: Depicted as a smiling God carrying a red sea bream, he is the only one considered to be a native of Japan. Ebisu is regarded as the deity of the fisherman and is said to bring prosperity in fishing, agriculture and trade.

Daikokuten: Known as the God of wealth and agriculture, he is known to have a connection with the Hindu deity Mahakal through Buddhist traditions. If you have seen a common image of the deity, he is seen to stand on top of rice bales which signify agriculture and abundance.

Benzaiten: Often seen as the counterpart of the Hindu Goddess Saraswati, she is the only female deity in the list and is known as the Goddess of knowledge, arts and music. She is often depicted with the biwa or a local Japanese stringed instrument.

Bishamonten: Japan has a tradition of martial arts and warrior clans. He is the God of warriors and protection. Depicted wearing an armor with a spear and pagoda, he represents courage, victory, justice and good fortune. It is said that he is derived from the Buddhist deity Vausravana or Kubera in Hindusism.

Fukurokuju: Influenced by Chinese folk deities, he is depicted with an unusually long forehead and is known as the God of wisdom, happiness and longevity.

Hotei: One can sometimes draw parallel between him and the very famous image of the laughing Buddha. Hotei is known as the God of contentment and abundance, seen carrying a cloth sack filled with treasures. His image is said to be modeled after the Chinese-Buddhist monk Budai.

Jurojin: Depicted as an elderly man associated with longevity, he holds a staff, scroll and is seen with a deer or a cane. Associated with Chinese- Taoist beliefs he is associated with health, wisdom and long life.