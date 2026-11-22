Every culture agrees that a wedding is a big deal. Think exquisite ensembles, lavish decor, a spectacular exchange of rings, a grand procession of guests, a gorgeous feast, music and dancing. That's what most weddings look like. Except they don't! Some cultures have wedding rituals that are gloriously bizarre.
Among the Tujia ethnic minority in parts of south-western China, a traditional practice known as crying marriage or zuo tang involves the bride expressing her emotions through songs and tears in the days leading up to her wedding. Female family members may join her, turning the occasion into a collective expression of emotion.
Today, the tradition is said to have faded in many places, and the duration of the crying has shortened where it survives.
In parts of rural Scotland, getting married can involve an unusually messy pre-wedding ritual called blackening. Instead of simply enjoying a bridal shower or bachelor party, the bride or groom may find themselves covered in a concoction of soot, flour, treacle, eggs, tar and other sticky substances.
Traditionally, friends and family members ambush the bride or groom, cover them in the mixture and parade them through the streets, often attracting considerable attention from onlookers.
Soot is associated with the hearth and home and considered lucky. The practice is also traditionally believed to prepare the couple for the challenges of married life.
In Germany, on the eve of the wedding, guests gather for the Polterabend and smash porcelain, with plates, mugs and old crockery crashing to the ground to scare off evil spirits. The couple then sweeps up the shards together, a first lesson in cooperative clean-up. Notably, glass is off-limits because broken glass is considered unlucky.
Some Korean wedding celebrations have traditionally featured a ritual known as falaka or Bal-badak-ma-jeo, in which the groom's friends remove his socks and shoes, tie his feet and beat the soles with a stick or a dried fish while he is quizzed. The questions are teasing, and the groom may be asked to prove his devotion or answer a silly riddle.
The tradition is often explained as a way to test the groom's stamina or to ensure he will be able to handle whatever his wedding night and married life throw at him.
According to a wedding custom documented by the Timothy S. Y. Lam Museum of Anthropology at Wake Forest University, a Maasai bride traditionally walks towards her husband's family home while trying not to turn around and look at the house she is leaving. The belief is that if she looks back, she may turn to stone.
The groom traditionally walks ahead of her, clearing the path as the couple begins their journey towards their new home. The ritual is accompanied by symbolic gestures associated with fertility and prosperity. For instance, the bride's father spits milk or beer onto her head and chest as a sign of goodwill and a blessing for many children.
In Sweden, a playful tradition allows guests to kiss the bride or groom on the cheek whenever their partner leaves the room.
According to the custom, if the bride steps out, female guests may line up to kiss the groom. Similarly, if the groom leaves the room, male guests get an opportunity to kiss the bride.
The tradition is intended as a light-hearted way of entertaining guests and keeping the celebrations lively.
In parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a wedding is a serious occasion, and the couple are expected to look the part. In some celebrations, the bride and groom are reported to maintain a stern, unsmiling expression throughout the day, as if to signal that marriage is a weighty commitment rather than a light one. Guests dance, eat and celebrate around them, while the couple maintain the solemnity of the moment.