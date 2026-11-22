The bodybuilding champion from Iraq, Sajad Jawad, passed away only three days after claiming the gold medal in the Asian Bodybuilding Championships in Thailand. This abrupt death has left the fans and the sports fraternity in a state of shock. The bodybuilding federation in Iraq confirmed his death without giving the official reason for his death.

Sajad Jawad's death was confirmed by the Iraqi Bodybuilding Federation

The Iraqi National Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness released an official statement regarding this matter. The president of the federation, Faiz Abdul-Hassan, along with other officials, sent their condolences to the family of Jawad. The federation also recognised the contributions made by the bodybuilder, who had participated in numerous continental and international tournaments representing Iraq.