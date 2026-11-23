Alice Huang, the Chinese woman linked to the recent Nvidia scandal, reportedly remained in contact with an official from China’s top intelligence agency for more than a year while having an affair with former CEO Jensen Huang, according to media reports. The contacts allegedly continued from spring 2025 to autumn 2026.
US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on November 12 that the Justice Department had not yet determined whether Alice Huang had spied for China. Beijing has previously denied allegations that she was a spy.
A spokesperson for Jensen Huang declined to comment on the matter. Representatives of Nvidia and the Chinese embassy in Washington also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Alice Huang previously headed Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a major Nvidia customer that once accounted for billions of dollars in chip sales.
US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over suspicions that the company smuggled Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence chips into China.
Trump administration officials have repeatedly said they have not concluded that Alice Huang spied for China.
US Attorney General Todd Blanche said this month the Justice Department had not yet reached a conclusion on whether she was a Chinese spy.
US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton repeated that on Sunday.
“Attorney General Blanche has been very clear that this is a matter under investigation, both Ms Huang and her company, for various matters. And I’m going to let that investigation play out," he said.
The controversy has also brought renewed attention to Washington’s restrictions on chip exports to China. Lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties have questioned whether the Trump administration has properly enforced these controls.
Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, said he was less concerned about the alleged affair. Speaking to the Press, he said, “I hope he had a good time. It was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy.”
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump came out in support of Jensen Huang. Speaking at a White House news conference last week, Trump described the former Nvidia CEO as an exceptionally talented individual. He also said he had discussed the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping and suggested that Nvidia should consider accepting Huang’s apology and giving him another chance.
According to a news report published earlier this month, Alice Huang is believed to be living in Beijing.
However, the report did not clarify when she moved to the Chinese capital, why she relocated or what she is currently doing there.
Amid the controversy, the Singapore government announced on November 12 that Alice Huang had left the country in February and was subsequently barred from re-entering. The decision followed an investigation into the business activities of Megaspeed International.
Authorities clarified that the investigation was unrelated to allegations of her links to Chinese intelligence. Instead, it focused on whether servers purchased by Megaspeed had been routed through Singapore to Malaysia without being brought into the Singapore market.