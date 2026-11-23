Alice Huang, the Chinese woman linked to the recent Nvidia scandal, reportedly remained in contact with an official from China’s top intelligence agency for more than a year while having an affair with former CEO Jensen Huang, according to media reports. The contacts allegedly continued from spring 2025 to autumn 2026.

Alice Huang's alleged China intelligence links under investigation

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on November 12 that the Justice Department had not yet determined whether Alice Huang had spied for China. Beijing has previously denied allegations that she was a spy.