There’s something rather lovely about rainy days, be it a hot cuppa, a cosy playlist and a little window-side working session. But while the monsoon might be great for your mood, it’s not exactly your laptop’s best mate. Between unexpected showers, damp surroundings and the occasional splash of rainwater, your trusty tech needs a little extra care and attention. Here are five easy ways to keep your laptop safe, dry and running smoothly this monsoon.

Five easy ways to protect your laptop during the monsoon

Keep it away from water and damp areas

Working beside a window while it rains feels wonderfully aesthetic, but one unexpected gust can send rainwater straight onto your desk. Keep your laptop away from open windows, balconies and damp surfaces. Also, make sure your hands are completely dry before typing. A little caution goes a long way.