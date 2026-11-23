There’s something rather lovely about rainy days, be it a hot cuppa, a cosy playlist and a little window-side working session. But while the monsoon might be great for your mood, it’s not exactly your laptop’s best mate. Between unexpected showers, damp surroundings and the occasional splash of rainwater, your trusty tech needs a little extra care and attention. Here are five easy ways to keep your laptop safe, dry and running smoothly this monsoon.
Keep it away from water and damp areas
Working beside a window while it rains feels wonderfully aesthetic, but one unexpected gust can send rainwater straight onto your desk. Keep your laptop away from open windows, balconies and damp surfaces. Also, make sure your hands are completely dry before typing. A little caution goes a long way.
Invest in a water-resistant laptop bag
If you're commuting to work or heading to your favourite café, don't leave your laptop's safety to chance. Invest in a good-quality, water-resistant laptop backpack or sleeve. Look for one with extra padding and a waterproof lining. Carrying a waterproof cover as a backup is also a pretty handy idea.
Protect it from humidity and power surges
Rainy weather brings plenty of moisture into the air, which can affect your laptop over time. Store your device in a cool, dry place when not in use. Silica gel packets in your laptop bag can help absorb excess moisture. Also, unplug your charger during severe thunderstorms and consider using a surge protector to guard against power fluctuations.
Clean your laptop the right way
Dust, moisture and grime can build up during the monsoon. Use a soft microfibre cloth to clean your laptop's screen and exterior. Avoid spraying cleaning liquids directly onto the device. And remember; never pack away your laptop if it's damp. Let it stay in a dry, well-ventilated space.
Know what to do if it gets wet
Accidents happen! If water spills onto your laptop, switch it off immediately, unplug it and disconnect all accessories. Don't attempt to charge or restart it, as this could cause further damage. Avoid using a hairdryer to speed up the drying process. Instead, get it checked by a professional technician before switching it on again.
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