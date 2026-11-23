In a milestone moment yesterday, one of the most ambitious endeavour by The New Indian Express group, The Financial Standard was launched – digitally and through print circulating in Kochi, Coimbatore, Magaluru, Vishakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. This undertaking not only marks a gigantic addition of business journalism to the Group’s portfolio, but also creates a valuable and trustworthy source of all financial news, a sector which forms an important part of every sector.
What is The Financial Standard all about?
According to Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director, The New Indian Express Group, “The launch of a national business daily is both an exciting milestone for our Group and a responsibility we embrace with a clear sense of purpose. We believe there is a need for a publication that captures the full breadth and complexity of India’s economic transformation. India’s growth story is no longer confined to a handful of metropolitan centres or established business corridors. New manufacturing hubs are emerging, infrastructure is reshaping markets, innovation is creating new opportunities, and enterprises across cities and regions are finding their place in the national and global economy. Family-owned businesses, start-ups, regional champions, and established corporations are all contributing to this transformation.Importantly, the strength of India’s economy also lies in the hundreds of entrepreneurial and industrial clusters across the country that power local economies, generate employment, and contribute significantly to national growth, but often remain outside the larger business narrative. The Financial Standard will seek to connect these enterprises and communities with the wider national and global economic ecosystem that increasingly shapes their prospects.”
Anto T Joseph, editor, The Financial Standard, writes, “Our reader surveys revealed a growing tribe of discerning readers seeking unadulterated business stories, whether in print or digital, on whichever platform they prefer.We sensed an enduring demand for rigorous, independent financial journalism that chronicles India’s growth, journalism that reaches beyond the traditional boundaries of Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru long set by the gatekeepers of the trade. We believe the next chapter of India’s growth will unfold in regional hubs and in industrial and manufacturing clusters across the country, and that these stories deserve careful, sustained reporting rather than fleeting digital commentary. There remains space for a voice committed to substance over noise.”
As The New Indian Express Group secures a milestone, industry leaders pour in their support and wishes
Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India states, "At a time when India’s economic landscape is rapidly evolving, credible, data-driven, and insightful financial journalism has a vital role in deepening market understanding and fostering informed public discourse. I wish The Financial Standard, an endeavour of The New Indian Express in this direction, great success. I hope it will set new benchmarks of excellence."
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Sebi Chairman, mentions, "As India’s financial markets grow in scale and participation, credible and responsible financial journalism becomes increasingly important. Financial newspapers are valuable partners in our shared journey of capital market development and investor protection. Through Project Jagrook and its ‘Samajh Se Investing Simple’ campaign, Sebi is promoting informed and responsible investing. Our Cyber Suraksha initiative seeks to strengthen cyber resilience, while measures such as Sebi Check and Validated UPI Handles help protect investors against fraud. The financial media can play a vital role in amplifying these initiatives, spreading awareness and helping investors make informed decisions. I congratulate The New Indian Express Group on the launch of The Financial Standard and wish it every success.”
Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group says, "My warm congratulations to The New Indian Express Group on the launch of The Financial Standard. The launch of a new business newspaper of this scale is a significant moment for Indian journalism. At a time when the media landscape is undergoing rapid change, the arrival of a major daily after nearly two decades is a strong statement of confidence in the enduring relevance of print and the importance of credible journalism.
It is fitting that this initiative takes shape in Kochi, a city with a rich intellectual and cultural heritage, in Keralam, a state with a deep-rooted reading culture and an engaged readership. Southern India has long been a centre of enterprise, innovation, and ideas. A dedicated business daily emerging from this region will bring fresh perspectives to the national conversation on business, finance, and the economy.
I wish the team every success. May it build a strong readership and become a trusted voice in India’s economic and business discourse.”
Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India says, " I congratulate the team on the launch of Financial Standard, an initiative that comes at an important juncture in India’s economic journey. As India moves towards its ambition of becoming Viksit Bharat, a strong financial sector will be vital to sustaining growth and enabling enterprise. A credible financial publication can play a significant role in this journey by bringing depth and perspective to the issues shaping the sector. I am confident that Financial Standard will make a meaningful contribution to this discourse. My best wishes to the entire team for a successful journey ahead."
Yusuff Ali M A, Chairman, Lulu Group International, says "I am extremely happy to learn that The New Indian Express Group is launching a new business newspaper from Kochi. At a time when the world is watching India closely, the country is making excellent economic progress and strengthening both its human resources and supply of raw materials. On one hand, India is a vast market of 140 crore consumers, and the retail sector is booming; on the other, it is exporting quality products to markets across the world. There could not be a better timing for the launch of a new business newspaper. I wish the team all the best.”
Lalit Keshre, Co-founder and CEO, Groww mentions, " Congratulations to The New Indian Express Group on launching The Financial Standard. India’s investing journey is still at a very early stage, and every month lakhs of new investors, a lot of them from smaller towns, are coming into the markets. For them, simple and trustworthy information matters a lot. I hope The Financial Standard empowers its readers to make informed financial decisions. Wishing the entire team the very best.”
Thomas George Muthoot, Director, Muthoot FinCorp states, "It is great that you are starting a new chapter in business journalism. A new financial newspaper coming out of Kochi is a tremendous opportunity for businesses based in this geography. We wish you all the best in your endeavour. I hope the newspaper is able to bring to audiences deeply reported stories that have profound impact on how we do business in this country. Many budding entrepreneurs across India await to be showcased in your pages.”
KVS Manian, MD & CEO, Federal Bank, says," My warmest congratulations and best wishes to the entire team behind Financial Standard on this new beginning. Economics touches every aspect of our lives, from everyday decisions to policies that shape nations. Financial journalism plays a vital role in helping people understand these connections through clear reporting, informed perspectives and meaningful analysis. I hope The Financial Standard brings a fresh approach to business and economic journalism, offering readers greater clarity, deeper insights, and new perspectives on the issues that matter. As the first national financial daily to be headquartered in Keralam, this is also a significant milestone for the state. Keralam has always shared a special connection with Federal Bank, making this occasion particularly meaningful to us. Wishing The Financial Standard and its entire team every success in the years ahead.”
Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, NSDL says, " I congratulate the team on the launch of The Financial Standard, an initiative that comes at an important juncture in India’s economic journey. As India moves toward its ambition of becoming Viksit Bharat, a strong financial sector will be vital to sustaining growth and enabling enterprise. A credible financial publication can play a significant role in this journey by bringing depth and perspective to the issues shaping the industry. I am confident that The Financial Standard will make a meaningful contribution to this narrative. My best wishes to the entire team for a successful journey ahead."
Mahesh M Pai, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank Ltd says, " Warm congratulations to The New Indian Express Group on the launch of The Financial Standard. India’s economic story which is poised to grow towards Viksit Bharat 2047, is being written in its regional cities, upcoming manufacturing clusters and emerging enterprises. A business daily that gives these voices a national and global platform is both timely and necessary. Headquartering it in Kochi is a proud moment for the state of Keralam, a state which is growing in stature as a premier business hub. We wish The Financial Standard great success in delivering informed, independent and insightful reporting for years to come. This is also a proud moment for Indian business journalism. My best wishes to the entire team at the New Indian Express Group, which has a rich legacy of news reporting in India.”
Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO, HDFC Bank states, "Congratulations to The New Indian Express Group on the launch of The Financial Standard. Credible and robust financial media is vital to the growth of the sector, bringing informed perspectives, fostering constructive dialogue, and deepening understanding of the developments shaping the financial ecosystem. My best wishes to the team for a successful journey ahead.”