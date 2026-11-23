In a milestone moment yesterday, one of the most ambitious endeavour by The New Indian Express group, The Financial Standard was launched – digitally and through print circulating in Kochi, Coimbatore, Magaluru, Vishakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. This undertaking not only marks a gigantic addition of business journalism to the Group’s portfolio, but also creates a valuable and trustworthy source of all financial news, a sector which forms an important part of every sector.

What is The Financial Standard all about?

According to Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director, The New Indian Express Group, “The launch of a national business daily is both an exciting milestone for our Group and a responsibility we embrace with a clear sense of purpose. We believe there is a need for a publication that captures the full breadth and complexity of India’s economic transformation. India’s growth story is no longer confined to a handful of metropolitan centres or established business corridors. New manufacturing hubs are emerging, infrastructure is reshaping markets, innovation is creating new opportunities, and enterprises across cities and regions are finding their place in the national and global economy. Family-owned businesses, start-ups, regional champions, and established corporations are all contributing to this transformation.Importantly, the strength of India’s economy also lies in the hundreds of entrepreneurial and industrial clusters across the country that power local economies, generate employment, and contribute significantly to national growth, but often remain outside the larger business narrative. The Financial Standard will seek to connect these enterprises and communities with the wider national and global economic ecosystem that increasingly shapes their prospects.”