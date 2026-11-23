How will Saudi Arabia's 15 per cent minimum tax work?

Under the new rules, Saudi Arabia will levy a top-up tax on profits generated within the Kingdom if a covered multinational group's effective tax rate falls below the global minimum threshold of 15 per cent.

ZATCA has clarified that the 15 per cent rate applies to the effective taxation of profits and does not represent a tax on a company's total revenue.

The measure is part of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and G20's Pillar Two global minimum tax framework, which aims to establish a common set of minimum taxation rules for large multinational businesses.

According to ZATCA, the move is intended to safeguard Saudi Arabia's taxing rights over profits generated within its jurisdiction while bringing the Kingdom's tax system in line with international standards.