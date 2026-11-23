Saudi Arabia will introduce a Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT) from January 1, 2027, targeting large multinational enterprise groups operating in the Kingdom, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has announced.
The tax will apply to entities belonging to multinational enterprise (MNE) groups with consolidated annual revenues of at least €750 million, or its equivalent in Saudi riyals.
To fall within the scope of the measure, a group must have met the revenue threshold in at least two of the four fiscal years preceding the year of implementation. Eligibility will be determined using the consolidated financial statements of the group's ultimate parent entity.
ZATCA has clarified that the DMTT will not extend to every business operating in Saudi Arabia. Domestic companies that operate solely within the Kingdom, have no overseas branches and are not part of a qualifying multinational group will remain outside the scope of the tax.
Under the new rules, Saudi Arabia will levy a top-up tax on profits generated within the Kingdom if a covered multinational group's effective tax rate falls below the global minimum threshold of 15 per cent.
ZATCA has clarified that the 15 per cent rate applies to the effective taxation of profits and does not represent a tax on a company's total revenue.
The measure is part of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and G20's Pillar Two global minimum tax framework, which aims to establish a common set of minimum taxation rules for large multinational businesses.
According to ZATCA, the move is intended to safeguard Saudi Arabia's taxing rights over profits generated within its jurisdiction while bringing the Kingdom's tax system in line with international standards.
Businesses seeking further information or clarification can contact ZATCA through its 24-hour call centre at 19993, its official X account, @Zatca_care, or by emailing Info@zatca.gov.sa. Assistance is also available through the live chat facility on the authority's official website.