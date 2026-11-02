Dubai Access Club: What to know about the new membership programme for repeat visitors in the country

Dubai has officially unveiled the Dubai Access Club. Hailed as the world’s first city-led, invitation-only tourism loyalty membership programme, it is designed specifically to reward repeat visitors and streamline foreign travel to the Emirate. The initiative was announced on November 1, 2026, by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

Dubai introduces exclusive tourism membership programme to reward repeat visitors

If you’re a repeat traveller in the lavish desert city of Dubai, then you are in for a treat. Described as the world's first city-led, invitation-only tourism membership programme, the initiative is aimed at strengthening the Emirate's relationship with its returning visitors. So, basically this membership programme is for people who visit the emirate regularly. The invited members on this programme will get access to special offers, services and experiences during their future visits to the country.

This initiative is first of its kind and remains a part of a broader government strategy aimed at reinforcing Dubai’s position among the world’s top three destinations for business and leisure. It is also in line with the ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda which is a 10-year economic roadmap launched in 2023 to double Dubai’s economy by 2033.