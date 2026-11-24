Before his reinstatement as Nvidia's chief executive, Jensen Huang allegedly sat through a marathon meeting with the company's board, during which he disclosed details of all his extramarital relationships, including those that had not previously come to light. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the several-hour-long discussion saw the 63-year-old express remorse over his conduct.
People familiar with the discussions told the American newspaper that the board had emphasised the importance of honesty and transparency during its conversations with Huang. Following the exchange, directors concluded that reinstating the Nvidia co-founder was the best course of action.
Huang had stepped down after reports emerged of two extramarital relationships. One allegedly involved Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, who reported directly to him. The other was with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US officials suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. He was subsequently linked to a third, unidentified woman, also reportedly an Nvidia employee.
The latest report suggests that Huang, who has been married to Lori Huang since 1985, disclosed additional relationships beyond those previously reported.
Nvidia is continuing an internal investigation, overseen by independent directors, into concerns that Huang may have been targeted as part of a Chinese espionage campaign.
US officials, including President Donald Trump, have reportedly assured the board that reinstating the co-founder poses no national security risk. However, Huang faces scrutiny from lawmakers, with a closed-door hearing scheduled for December 1 before three House committees, followed by a televised Senate hearing on December 3. California's attorney general has also launched an investigation into the company's chip exports and shareholder disclosures.
Despite the controversies, Huang's return has received considerable support from employees, investors and Trump, who described the decision as something that should be celebrated across the United States and the world. Nvidia shares reportedly rose 31.5% on Monday, while employees welcomed him back to the company's headquarters.
However, questions remain over his alleged violations of the company's code of conduct, his management style and the potential consequences of the ongoing investigations and legal challenges.
On November 8, Huang reportedly acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in an email to employees. While admitting to the affair, he denied allegations that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.
Trump subsequently claimed that Jensen and Lori Huang had worked through the marital crisis. Lori, however, has not publicly commented on the allegations.
With a fortune estimated at more than $150 billion by Forbes, Jensen Huang remains one of the world's wealthiest individuals and a central figure in the artificial intelligence industry.
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