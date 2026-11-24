Before his reinstatement as Nvidia's chief executive, Jensen Huang allegedly sat through a marathon meeting with the company's board, during which he disclosed details of all his extramarital relationships, including those that had not previously come to light. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the several-hour-long discussion saw the 63-year-old express remorse over his conduct.

Jensen Huang reportedly disclosed all his affairs to Nvidia board

People familiar with the discussions told the American newspaper that the board had emphasised the importance of honesty and transparency during its conversations with Huang. Following the exchange, directors concluded that reinstating the Nvidia co-founder was the best course of action.