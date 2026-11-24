King Charles' health is once again under scrutiny as reports suggest his condition may be worse than Buckingham Palace has publicly acknowledged. The 77-year-old king was recently diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, and it is claimed that he continues his treatment. There have been speculations about him stepping down in favour of his successor, Prince William.
According to Radar Online, King Charles' 9-day tour in the Caribbean region has reportedly caused him some health problems. He participated in the 28th CHOGM during this tour. A senior Buckingham Palace aide described the trip as demanding, saying, "This has been a complex visit. It's been challenging. It's been exhausting... But the takeaway is that it's been very successful, and I think the King has demonstrated his statecraft both by word and deed."
According to reports, King's effort to pretend like everything was alright was not very convincing: "Anyone can see he's not well." Radar Online also added that the King's health had declined after he had returned to the United Kingdom.
Some previous reports have also emerged on this. As per sources, the preparations for the potential abdication were in progress. In case King Charles chose to abdicate, he would sign a formal Instrument of Abdication in front of witnesses. After that, the UK Parliament would have to legislate an Act of Abdication with the approval of the 14 Commonwealth realms.
However, King Charles must also give the Royal Assent before the Accession Council can assemble at St James's Palace to declare William the new King. There will be a subsequent proclamation. Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who did not support the idea of abdication, King Charles has never dismissed the idea.
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