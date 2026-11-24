King Charles' health is once again under scrutiny as reports suggest his condition may be worse than Buckingham Palace has publicly acknowledged. The 77-year-old king was recently diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, and it is claimed that he continues his treatment. There have been speculations about him stepping down in favour of his successor, Prince William.

King Charles' health concerns raise questions about his future on the throne

According to Radar Online, King Charles' 9-day tour in the Caribbean region has reportedly caused him some health problems. He participated in the 28th CHOGM during this tour. A senior Buckingham Palace aide described the trip as demanding, saying, "This has been a complex visit. It's been challenging. It's been exhausting... But the takeaway is that it's been very successful, and I think the King has demonstrated his statecraft both by word and deed."