The late Pope Francis endured a profound two-year spiritual crisis marked by terrifying visions of hell and personal encounters with the devil. These striking revelations come from a newly published collection of his private diaries. The 160-page book, compiled by close aide Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, offers an unprecedented and deeply personal glimpse into the inner life of the pontiff who led the Catholic Church for 12 years until his death in April 2025.

Pope Francis diaries reveal visions of hell and the devil

Spanning from 1992 to just months before his passing, the entries detail intense spiritual warfare. In a gripping January 2021 entry, Francis chronicled three specific encounters with the devil. He described the devil as having "menacing" and "seductive" eyes of fire.

One particularly jarring encounter occurred in Rome following a challenging trip to Chile. "I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything: 'Now I've gotten everything I wanted,'" the late pope wrote. He also recalled the "powerful raspiness of his voice" and how leaving the meeting freed him from the presence.

The Argentine pontiff also recounted a terrifying moment in June 2018. "Last night I saw the entrance to hell," Francis confessed. "I peeked in to look a little and it terrified me. It was before going to sleep. I grabbed the rosary as a weapon."