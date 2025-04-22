India honours Pope Francis: India announces 3 days of national mourning on April 21

The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared that, as part of the national mourning, the Indian National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is normally hoisted each day. The Ministry said in a statement, “His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See, passed away on April 21. As a mark of respect, three-day state mourning shall be observed throughout India.”

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the first pope from Latin America, the first from the Americas, and the first from the Southern Hemisphere to lead the Catholic Church. He served as the head of the Church and the sovereign of Vatican City from 2013 until his very last breath.