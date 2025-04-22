India honours Pope Francis: India announces 3 days of national mourning on April 21

In a mark of respect for the late Pope Francis, the Government of India has declared a three-day national mourning. The observance will take place on April 22, April 23, and on the day of the funeral, as the country joins the global community in paying tribute to the spiritual leader’s legacy.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared that, as part of the national mourning, the Indian National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is normally hoisted each day. The Ministry said in a statement, “His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See, passed away on April 21. As a mark of respect, three-day state mourning shall be observed throughout India.”
Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the first pope from Latin America, the first from the Americas, and the first from the Southern Hemisphere to lead the Catholic Church. He served as the head of the Church and the sovereign of Vatican City from 2013 until his very last breath.
Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the Pope's over a decade of service by sharing a message of condolences on his socials “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace.”
