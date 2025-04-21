Papal succession explained: Who's the next Pope after the death of Pope Francis?

Pope Francis has passed away at 88 after serving as the head of the Roman Catholic Church for 12 years. He had recently spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hospital before appearing to recover and leaving the facility on March 23.

After Pope Francis's passing, who can be the next Pope?

Following the announcement, the Vatican has declared a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale. During this mourning period, the pope's body will be moved to his private chapel, where it will be dressed in a white cassock and placed in a zinc-lined wooden coffin. The matter of Papal succession is something that is now being speculated upon by the whole Catholic world.