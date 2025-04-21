Papal succession explained: Who's the next Pope after the death of Pope Francis?

Pope Francis has passed away at 88 after serving as the head of the Roman Catholic Church for 12 years. He had recently spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hospital before appearing to recover and leaving the facility on March 23.
Following the announcement, the Vatican has declared a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale. During this mourning period, the pope's body will be moved to his private chapel, where it will be dressed in a white cassock and placed in a zinc-lined wooden coffin. The matter of Papal succession is something that is now being speculated upon by the whole Catholic world.
The selection of a new pope will take place through a conclave, in which members of the College of Cardinals will cast their votes. There are various high-ranking cardinals from Africa, Asia, and the United States who are potential successors. A total of 252 cardinals from around the world will convene at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, with 135 of them eligible to vote in the papal conclave.
The incoming pope will inherit a Church significantly influenced by the appointments and reforms of Pope Francis. His papacy brought about significant structural changes, notably the decentralisation of the Vatican's authority and the appointment of more non-European cardinals than any prior pope. The election of a new pope adheres to long-standing Vatican traditions. The College of Cardinals, made up of members under 80 years of age, will vote in secret ballots within the Sistine Chapel.
A two-thirds majority is necessary to elect a new pope. If a consensus is not reached, the voting will continue through additional rounds until a candidate garners enough support. In cases where a round of voting does not result in a decision, the ballots are burned, producing black smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney, which indicates to viewers both in St. Peter's Square and on television that the conclave is still in progress. Here is a look at the top contenders for the papacy.
Luis Antonio Tagle (Philippines)
The 67-year-old is currently the betting favourite and is regarded as a strong candidate to uphold Pope Francis's progressive agenda. An advocate for inclusion and evangelisation, Tagle has extensive experience as the leader of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples and is a trusted member of Francis's inner circle.
Pietro Parolin (Italy)
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70, is one of the most seasoned Vatican officials. Having served as the Vatican's Secretary of State since 2013, he has played a crucial role in diplomatic matters, including delicate negotiations with China and Middle Eastern nations. Parolin is perceived as a moderate theological candidate who could offer stability while preserving some of Francis's reforms, thanks to his strong connections within the Vatican bureaucracy.
Peter Turkson (Ghana)
76-year-old Cardinal Peter Turkson is a prominent figure in the Church's social justice efforts. As the former head of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Turkson has been an outspoken advocate on pressing issues like climate change, poverty, and economic justice. His election would be historic, making him the first African pope in centuries; the last was Pope Gelasius, who served from 492 to 496 AD. Gelasius, born in Rome to African parents, was known for his significant theological writings and his strong commitment to charity and justice for the poor.
Peter Erdő (Hungary)
A major conservative contender, Cardinal Peter Erdő, 72, is an esteemed canon law scholar, Erdő has ardently supported traditional Catholic teachings and doctrine. He has previously led the Council of European Bishops' Conferences and has stressed the importance of theological orthodoxy.
Angelo Scola (Italy)
Cardinal Angelo Scola, 82, has been a longstanding candidate for the papacy. He was among the favourites in the 2013 conclave that resulted in the election of Pope Francis. As a former Archbishop of Milan, Scola has deep theological roots and appeals to those who favour a more centralised and hierarchical Church.