Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production team have each received 74 lashes in the city of Qom. The brutal punishment follows their conviction for "offending public decency" after releasing a viral concert video where Parastoo performed without the mandatory hijab.

Iranian singer flogged 74 times over hijab protest video

The 29-year-old artiste and her colleagues were also handed a two-year ban on artistic pursuits, musical activities and foreign travel. The controversy stems from a performance filmed in December 2024 at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai. In the YouTube video, Parastoo is seen wearing a long black sleeveless dress with her hair completely uncovered while singing alongside male musicians in a striking departure from Iran's strict gender norms.

During the audience-less showcase, she powerfully rendered a popular patriotic song. Taking to her channel, Parastoo explained her motivations. She described herself simply as "a girl who wants to sing for the people I love" and fiercely defended her art.

"This is a right I could not ignore; singing for the land I love passionately," Parastoo stated. "Here, in this part of our beloved Iran, where history and our myths intertwine, hear my voice in this imaginary concert and imagine this beautiful homeland." She also expressed deep gratitude to her supporters during these exceptionally difficult circumstances.