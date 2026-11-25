Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is stepping down after more than 11 years with the e-commerce company. The announcement was made on November 25, 2026, marking the end of a significant leadership chapter for one of India's largest online retail platforms. The company said it would announce his successor in the coming weeks. In the interim, Balaji Thiagarajan, Flipkart's current Chief Product and Technology Officer, will lead the organisation alongside the company's board.
The company has not disclosed the reason behind Krishnamurthy's departure. His exit comes at a time when Flipkart is preparing for a potential stock market listing and facing increasing competition from Amazon and quick-commerce platforms.
Krishnamurthy took over as Flipkart's CEO in January 2017 and was elevated to the position of Group CEO in 2018. He had initially joined the company in 2013 in an interim finance role before moving to investment firm Tiger Global Management. He returned to Flipkart in 2016.
One of the most significant developments during his tenure was Walmart's acquisition of a controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018 for approximately $16 billion. The deal was among the largest acquisitions in India's technology sector.
According to the company, Flipkart's business grew more than fivefold under his leadership. The platform also expanded its services across different categories, strengthened its seller network and developed initiatives such as The Big Billion Days into a major event in India's festive shopping calendar.
In an official statement released on the Flipkart website, Chris Nicholas, president and CEO of Walmart International, said, “Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company. We wish him nothing but the best as he moves on to his next adventure.” Nicholas added, “We know great things are ahead for Flipkart and we’re excited by the potential that exists and the opportunity to continue helping customers in India save money and live better.”
Balaji Thiagarajan and the Flipkart board will oversee the company until a permanent successor is appointed. The leadership transition comes amid ongoing preparations for Flipkart's much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO), which does not yet have a confirmed timeline.
Founded in 2007, Flipkart has more than 500 million registered users and over 1.4 million sellers, including Shopsy sellers.
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