Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is stepping down after more than 11 years with the e-commerce company. The announcement was made on November 25, 2026, marking the end of a significant leadership chapter for one of India's largest online retail platforms. The company said it would announce his successor in the coming weeks. In the interim, Balaji Thiagarajan, Flipkart's current Chief Product and Technology Officer, will lead the organisation alongside the company's board.

The company has not disclosed the reason behind Krishnamurthy's departure. His exit comes at a time when Flipkart is preparing for a potential stock market listing and facing increasing competition from Amazon and quick-commerce platforms.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy's tenure at Flipkart

Krishnamurthy took over as Flipkart's CEO in January 2017 and was elevated to the position of Group CEO in 2018. He had initially joined the company in 2013 in an interim finance role before moving to investment firm Tiger Global Management. He returned to Flipkart in 2016.

One of the most significant developments during his tenure was Walmart's acquisition of a controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018 for approximately $16 billion. The deal was among the largest acquisitions in India's technology sector.

According to the company, Flipkart's business grew more than fivefold under his leadership. The platform also expanded its services across different categories, strengthened its seller network and developed initiatives such as The Big Billion Days into a major event in India's festive shopping calendar.