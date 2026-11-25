Demand for those shawls helped push the chiru toward collapse. Estimates put the population near one million at the start of the 20th century and below 75,000 in the 1990s. Conservation action followed:

The chiru has been protected under CITES since 1979, with commercial trade in it and its products banned across borders. The animal sits in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the highest tier. Hunting, processing, selling, buying and possessing shahtoosh are all offences, not just the killing. Numbers have risen to roughly 150,000 by a 2009 assessment, and the IUCN downgraded the species from Endangered to Near Threatened in 2016.

Shahtoosh is not pashmina

Pashmina comes from the Changthangi goat, a domestic animal that is combed in spring and lives on. Shahtoosh comes from a wild, protected species and cannot be produced without killing it. A shawl advertised as shahtoosh or sold at a price far below what the real thing once fetched is almost always either fake or illegal.