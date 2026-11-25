A shawl so fine it can slip through a wedding ring was once the ultimate Kashmiri heirloom, passed from mother to daughter and tucked into bridal trousseaus. Today, owning, selling or even carrying a new one can land you in court. The shawl is called shahtoosh, and the reason it fell from luxury to contraband is not fashion.
The Persian origin of the name is typically translated as "king of wool." The fibre comes from the soft underfur of the chiru, also known as the Tibetan antelope. It is a thin-bodied species that inhabits the icy high plateau of Tibet, Qinghai, and Xinjiang, with a limited range in Ladakh. At elevations when winter temperatures drop well below freezing, the chiru's underfur keeps it warm.
The fibres are extraordinarily fine, roughly 10 microns across, thinner than most pashmina. That is why shahtoosh feels weightless and traps so much heat, and why dealers boasted that a full-size shawl could pass through a finger ring. The raw wool had to be smuggled into Kashmir, where artisans spun it by hand and wove it into shawls worth tens of thousands of dollars abroad.
A chiru cannot be shorn or combed like a goat. The animals are shot or snared and the wool is stripped from the skin. The underfur of three to five adult antelopes is needed for one shawl, according to Wikipedia's summary of the species.
Demand for those shawls helped push the chiru toward collapse. Estimates put the population near one million at the start of the 20th century and below 75,000 in the 1990s. Conservation action followed:
The chiru has been protected under CITES since 1979, with commercial trade in it and its products banned across borders. The animal sits in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the highest tier. Hunting, processing, selling, buying and possessing shahtoosh are all offences, not just the killing. Numbers have risen to roughly 150,000 by a 2009 assessment, and the IUCN downgraded the species from Endangered to Near Threatened in 2016.
Pashmina comes from the Changthangi goat, a domestic animal that is combed in spring and lives on. Shahtoosh comes from a wild, protected species and cannot be produced without killing it. A shawl advertised as shahtoosh or sold at a price far below what the real thing once fetched is almost always either fake or illegal.
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