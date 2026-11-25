"Malfoid", a viral meme that reimagines Draco Malfoy as a blonde teenage girl bullying Harry Potter, has taken over corners of the internet since emerging in September. Named after a combination of Malfoy and the incel slang term "foid", the trend has officially caught the attention of Warner Bros.' legal department, which is now issuing copyright takedown notices to YouTubers creating Malfoid content.

Why Warner Bros.' took a legal step against the Mailfoid trend?

Originally reported by That Park Place, Warner Bros. admitted to requesting the removal of the popular Malfoid YouTube channel The Next Realm earlier this month. Vice President of Anti-Piracy & Brand Protection, Ahassim Rashid, confirmed to Holland, Next Realm’s owner, that WB had indeed ordered the takedown.

In a Change.org petition calling for clearer guidelines from Warner Bros., now owned by Skydance and preparing to release a high-budget Harry Potter television series, Holland stated that receiving 13 copyright violations forced them to shut down their channel. Several other accounts that regularly post AI-generated images and videos of the gender-swapped character were also hit with takedowns. Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to The A.V. Club’s request for comment.