She said she was unable to respond because she was completely taken aback. "I was completely frozen. Like, by the time my brain could process what had happened, she'd already left," she added.

The incident was particularly upsetting because she was wearing the same perfume that her father liked. Recalling how the comment affected her, she said, "All I felt was being hurt and being frustrated, and I spent the entire day trying to make myself look smaller so that I would not garner any attention.

Kamakshi said the incident was not an isolated experience and that she had faced several microaggressions while living in Oxford. She also criticised what she described as institutional racism within prestigious academic establishments.

"This is not an isolated event. From microaggressions on the street to the institution itself providing platforms to racists, it is a reality that there is no prestigious institution without having racist, imperialist, or just problematic roots,"

Despite the experience, Kamakshi said she would not allow the incident to change how she expresses her cultural identity. She said she would continue wearing traditional Indian accessories such as jhumkas and bindis, along with her favourite perfume. She also recalled a friend's words: "We fight every day and we lose, but we make this world a little more our own."