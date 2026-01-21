Glambot director faces racism allegations over leaked emails

For years, Cole Walliser’s Glambot has been Hollywood’s favourite toy — celebrities lining up to be spun, slowed, and sanctified in ultra-glossy slow motion. It’s red carpet ASMR. Blink and you miss it. Or rather, blink and you don’t — because the Glambot never does.

Cole Walliser’s Glambot faces scrutiny over leaked email row

But a leaked 2019 email exchange between Cole Walliser and Yinka Animashaun, a woman if colour enquiring about booking the Glambot for her wedding, has detonated across social media. The charge is racism, or at least something adjacent: elitism, condescension, etc.

In the emails, Cole reportedly responds with a tone that many have described as curt and patronising — stressing that the Glambot is “not cheap,” floating an absurdly wide price range (anywhere from five figures to one million dollars), and suggesting the enquiry wasn’t serious because Yinka didn’t specify a budget.