In a recent interview on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, the Bengaluru-based Serbian national explained that the clean-up was his way of expressing love for India and showing respect to Karnataka.

“Kannada Rajyotsava, so we're trying to show the proper respect to Karnataka,” he said when asked about the initiative. Explaining why he chose to clean a public space, he added, “Love for India, love for Karnataka.”

Although born in Europe, Jankovic said he considers Bengaluru his home, having lived in the city for eight years. Through 4CleanIndia, he has organised clean-up drives across around 20 states and a couple of Union Territories, promoting what he describes as "individual responsibility, patriotism and the real culture of India".

Asked how he got started, Jankovic said there was no elaborate plan behind his efforts. “You just need to go out and pick up your first piece of litter; everything else will follow,” he explained.

He claimed that Indians seeing a foreigner picking up trash are inspired to clean up their surroundings too.

“In India, you have Atithi Devo Bhava (the guest is equivalent to God), right? So when people see their guest cleaning, doing the cleanup, they feel bad and they start doing it themselves,” he elaborated.