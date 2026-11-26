Lazar Jankovic, a Serbian national living in India, has been drawing attention for his efforts to clean public spaces and encourage civic responsibility. Through his initiative, 4CleanIndia, Jankovic has been organising cleanliness drives across the country, urging people to take individual responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean.
Lazar Jankovic moved to India in 2018 and initially worked in modelling and commercials. However, travelling across the country exposed him to littered streets, plastic waste and poorly maintained public spaces, prompting him to take matters into his own hands. He began organising clean-up drives five years ago and formally launched 4CleanIndia two years ago. In an August 2025 interview, he summed up his motivation by saying, “India is too beautiful to be this dirty.”
In a recent interview on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, the Bengaluru-based Serbian national explained that the clean-up was his way of expressing love for India and showing respect to Karnataka.
“Kannada Rajyotsava, so we're trying to show the proper respect to Karnataka,” he said when asked about the initiative. Explaining why he chose to clean a public space, he added, “Love for India, love for Karnataka.”
Although born in Europe, Jankovic said he considers Bengaluru his home, having lived in the city for eight years. Through 4CleanIndia, he has organised clean-up drives across around 20 states and a couple of Union Territories, promoting what he describes as "individual responsibility, patriotism and the real culture of India".
Asked how he got started, Jankovic said there was no elaborate plan behind his efforts. “You just need to go out and pick up your first piece of litter; everything else will follow,” he explained.
He claimed that Indians seeing a foreigner picking up trash are inspired to clean up their surroundings too.
“In India, you have Atithi Devo Bhava (the guest is equivalent to God), right? So when people see their guest cleaning, doing the cleanup, they feel bad and they start doing it themselves,” he elaborated.
One of Jankovic's notable campaigns is Ek Din Ek Gully, meaning One Day, One Street. In August 2025, he launched a week-long cleanliness drive in Gurugram's Sector 55, encouraging residents to clean their neighbourhoods rather than depend entirely on municipal authorities.
He has also organised drives across Bengaluru, covering areas such as Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Church Street and locations around Cubbon Park. He encourages households and shopkeepers to take responsibility for the spaces immediately outside their premises.
Jankovic, who is in his early 30s, believes India's civic problems are partly rooted in the 'chaar diwari mentality' — the tendency to keep one's home clean while neglecting public spaces.
Jankovic's work recently received recognition from Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. On November 24, the billionaire praised his efforts in a post on X, writing, “A foreigner is helping to instil civic sense into Indians to keep our environment clean. Thank you.”
The post drew positive reactions from social media users, many of whom appreciated his dedication and called for greater public participation in cleanliness drives.
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