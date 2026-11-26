Prakriti Malla, a young woman from Nepal, became an internet sensation in 2017 after photographs of her exceptionally neat handwriting circulated across social media. At the time, she was just 14 years old and studying in Grade 8 at Birendra Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya in Nepal. Her handwriting attracted attention for its remarkable uniformity, precise spacing and consistent letter formation. Many viewers initially struggled to believe that the pages had been written by hand rather than printed digitally.
Prakriti became famous when a page of her English schoolwork was shared online. The writing featured evenly aligned sentences, carefully shaped letters and consistent spacing between words. Its appearance was so close to a computer-generated font that some social media users suggested her handwriting should be converted into a digital typeface.
She had received recognition in Nepal for her handwriting even before the photographs went viral internationally. In 2016, she reportedly received an award from the Nepalese government for her exceptional handwriting, with her handwriting recognised as among the finest in the country. She also received recognition from the Nepalese Armed Forces, which honoured her for her distinctive writing skills.
In December 2022, she received international recognition after writing a handwritten congratulatory letter to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates for the country's 51st Spirit of the Union celebrations. The letter was presented to the UAE Embassy in Nepal, which acknowledged her contribution publicly.