Indian citizens travelling to Nepal and Bhutan now face stricter immigration checks and mandatory document verification under new rules notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) this month, marking a decisive end to informal cross-border movement. Under the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, Indian nationals entering or departing Nepal and Bhutan by either land or air must formally present a specified identity document to an immigration officer and furnish any requested travel details.
While visa-free access remains intact for both neighbouring nations, the government has closed regulatory loopholes governing border transit and documentation. Crucially, the amendment revokes visa and passport exemptions for travellers using the India–Nepal or India–Bhutan borders as a transit corridor to or from a third country. Any Indian citizen flying or crossing overland into Nepal or Bhutan to connect onwards to an international destination — or returning to India via these neighbours —must now carry a valid Indian Passport and clear immigration exclusively at designated check posts.
For direct bilateral travel, authorities have reiterated strict adherence to approved physical identification. Adult travellers must present either a valid Indian Passport or an original Voter ID card (EPIC) bearing a photograph. Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, driving licences, photocopies and digital files stored on DigiLocker remain strictly invalid at immigration counters.
Beyond central MHA rules, destination-specific requirements remain firmly enforced. Bhutan requires Indian visitors to obtain an Entry Permit—available online or upon arrival—and pay a Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) of ₹1,200 per night for adults and ₹600 for children aged six to twelve. Nepal requires no entry fee, though motorists driving private Indian vehicles must secure a temporary import permit (Bhansar), capped at 30 days per calendar year.
Travellers must also observe Reserve Bank of India currency regulations, which restrict the carriage of Indian ₹200 and ₹500 denomination notes to a maximum limit of ₹25,000 when entering or exiting both countries.
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