While visa-free access remains intact for both neighbouring nations, the government has closed regulatory loopholes governing border transit and documentation. Crucially, the amendment revokes visa and passport exemptions for travellers using the India–Nepal or India–Bhutan borders as a transit corridor to or from a third country. Any Indian citizen flying or crossing overland into Nepal or Bhutan to connect onwards to an international destination — or returning to India via these neighbours —must now carry a valid Indian Passport and clear immigration exclusively at designated check posts.

For direct bilateral travel, authorities have reiterated strict adherence to approved physical identification. Adult travellers must present either a valid Indian Passport or an original Voter ID card (EPIC) bearing a photograph. Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, driving licences, photocopies and digital files stored on DigiLocker remain strictly invalid at immigration counters.