Chennai-based industrialist Vardhaman Jain has donated 121 kg of gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. The collection, estimated to be worth between Rs 160 crore and Rs 206 crore, was handed over to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu today.
The donation includes 45 gold ornaments divided into nine sets. These have been specially made for the main deity and the processional idols used during temple rituals.
The collection features a Srivari crown, Padma Paadalu (ornaments shaped like sacred lotus feet) and several other traditional pieces of temple jewellery. It also includes a waist belt (Vaddanam), shoulder ornaments (Bhujakeertulu), conch and discus emblems (Sankhu-Chakralu) and protective hand ornaments (Abhaya Hastalu).
The designs have reportedly been prepared according to Agama Shastra traditions and the temple's ritual requirements.
The ornaments have been made by Chennai-based GRT Jewellers and transported to Tirumala under tight security. TTD officials have arranged to display the collection at the Ranganaikula Mandapam on specially built plywood racks.
According to the planned schedule, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reached Tirupati around 10 am before travelling to Tirumala. After offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara through the Vaikuntam Queue Complex, he attended the donation ceremony around 11.30 am.
Temple priests are expected to use the newly donated jewellery to adorn the deity on Friday.
The donation is being described as one of the largest individual offerings made to a temple in India's history.
TTD manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, which is widely regarded as the country's richest temple trust. Its total assets are estimated to be worth around Rs 2.26 lakh crore.
Vardhaman Jain is is the Co-founder and Vice Chairman of Access Healthcare. An alumnus of Loyola College and a graduate of the University of Texas, he has built a successful global business while remaining committed to philanthropy. He also serves as the Managing Trustee of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, where he supports healthcare initiatives for underprivileged children.
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