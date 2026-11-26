Chennai-based industrialist Vardhaman Jain has donated 121 kg of gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. The collection, estimated to be worth between Rs 160 crore and Rs 206 crore, was handed over to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu today.

What does the gold donation made by Vardhaman Jain to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple include?

The donation includes 45 gold ornaments divided into nine sets. These have been specially made for the main deity and the processional idols used during temple rituals.