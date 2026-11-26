The town of Utqiaġvik, which was formerly known as Barrow, located in northern Alaska (around 320 miles north of the Arctic Circle), has entered its annual period of darkness, known as the polar night. The sun disappeared below the horizon this year on 18 November at around 1.42 pm local time and is not expected to rise again until 23 January 2027, leaving residents with 65 full days without a sunrise. Nestled between the vast Arctic tundra and the icy waters of the ocean, Utqiaġvik in Alaska is the northernmost city in the United States.

So, why does the sun disappear? The unusual phenomenon is caused by the Earth's axial tilt of approximately 23.5 degrees. During winter, the Northern Hemisphere tilts away from the sun. In places close to the North Pole, the sun's daily path gradually drops below the horizon until it no longer rises at all. This creates the polar night, a natural occurrence in regions within the Arctic and Antarctic Circles.