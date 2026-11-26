For many of us, waking up to the first rays of sunshine streaming through the window is one of the simplest pleasures of everyday life. But imagine going about your morning routine, heading to work, dropping the children off at school and carrying on with daily life without witnessing a sunrise for more than two months. For residents of one Alaskan town, this may sound extraordinary, but it is a part of life every winter.
The town of Utqiaġvik, which was formerly known as Barrow, located in northern Alaska (around 320 miles north of the Arctic Circle), has entered its annual period of darkness, known as the polar night. The sun disappeared below the horizon this year on 18 November at around 1.42 pm local time and is not expected to rise again until 23 January 2027, leaving residents with 65 full days without a sunrise. Nestled between the vast Arctic tundra and the icy waters of the ocean, Utqiaġvik in Alaska is the northernmost city in the United States.
So, why does the sun disappear? The unusual phenomenon is caused by the Earth's axial tilt of approximately 23.5 degrees. During winter, the Northern Hemisphere tilts away from the sun. In places close to the North Pole, the sun's daily path gradually drops below the horizon until it no longer rises at all. This creates the polar night, a natural occurrence in regions within the Arctic and Antarctic Circles.
Despite the absence of sunrise, polar night is rarely pitch black.Residents experience a few hours of twilight around midday, when the southern horizon takes on a faint blue and orange glow. During the winter solstice on 21 December, the town is expected to receive nearly three hours of civil twilight. For the people who call Utqiaġvik home, the polar night is part of their everyday life. Schools continue to function, workplaces remain open and residents carry on with their routines. Hunting, fishing and traditional activities also remain important to the community. While the prolonged darkness presents its own challenges, it is hardly an unfamiliar experience for those who have lived through it year after year.
The wait for daylight will finally end on 23 January 2027, when the sun is expected to peek above the horizon at around 1.03 pm, remaining visible for just over an hour. Interestingly, Utqiaġvik experiences the exact opposite phenomenon during summer, when the sun stays above the horizon for weeks at a stretch, creating the famous midnight sun.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl