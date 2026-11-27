The modern public toilet in India took shape in the 19th century, driven less by compassion than by fear. Hitherto people largely relied on open spaces, fields, riverbanks and the outskirts of settlements to relieve themselves. In villages, open defecation was widespread, with people often travelling away from residential areas to find secluded spots. Rivers, ponds and other water bodies were also used for bathing and, in some regions, sanitation. Wealthier households sometimes had private latrines, while waste in certain urban settlements was collected manually and disposed of outside residential areas.

These unhygienic sanitation practices contributed to the spread of diseases, particularly in densely populated settlements. Epidemics of cholera and plague alarmed colonial administrators, and growing port cities like Bombay and Calcutta began creating municipal bodies tasked with "conservancy," the removal of waste.

The Bengal Municipal Act of 1876, subsequently amended in 1888, also made provisions for public sanitation facilities. Public latrines appeared near markets, railway stations and densely packed working-class neighbourhoods. However, access remained limited, and the burden of cleaning and maintaining these spaces often fell on marginalised communities.

Waste was removed by hand, overwhelmingly by Dalit communities. Manual scavenging was embedded in municipal systems, and it persists in places despite being outlawed in 1993 and again in 2013. Gandhi made sanitation a moral cause and insisted on cleaning latrines himself, but the structural indignity endured.