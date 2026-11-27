‘The sewer is the conscience of the city’, or so the French writer Victor Hugo once claimed. Every city depends on places where people can relieve themselves, yet we rarely think about how those places came to exist. While the modern concept of public toilets is relatively recent, the idea of organised sanitation dates back thousands of years. In ancient Rome, citizens used shared latrines built over flowing water channels, and the emperor Vespasian is said to have taxed trade in urine collected from public toilets. Likewise, South Asia's relationship with sanitation is ancient. In India, the concept of toilets, has undergone several transformations, shaped by changing cities, colonial policies and social reform movements.
Long before modern plumbing became commonplace, the Indus Valley Civilisation had developed an impressive understanding of sanitation. Archaeological excavations at Harappa, Mohenjo-daro and Lothal, dating back to around 2500 BC, revealed houses with bathing areas, lavatories and sophisticated drainage networks. Wastewater was channelled through covered drains running alongside streets. While these were primarily household facilities rather than public toilets, they demonstrated an advanced approach to urban cleanliness. The civilisation also had large communal bathing structures, including the famous Great Bath of Mohenjo-daro.
The modern public toilet in India took shape in the 19th century, driven less by compassion than by fear. Hitherto people largely relied on open spaces, fields, riverbanks and the outskirts of settlements to relieve themselves. In villages, open defecation was widespread, with people often travelling away from residential areas to find secluded spots. Rivers, ponds and other water bodies were also used for bathing and, in some regions, sanitation. Wealthier households sometimes had private latrines, while waste in certain urban settlements was collected manually and disposed of outside residential areas.
These unhygienic sanitation practices contributed to the spread of diseases, particularly in densely populated settlements. Epidemics of cholera and plague alarmed colonial administrators, and growing port cities like Bombay and Calcutta began creating municipal bodies tasked with "conservancy," the removal of waste.
The Bengal Municipal Act of 1876, subsequently amended in 1888, also made provisions for public sanitation facilities. Public latrines appeared near markets, railway stations and densely packed working-class neighbourhoods. However, access remained limited, and the burden of cleaning and maintaining these spaces often fell on marginalised communities.
Waste was removed by hand, overwhelmingly by Dalit communities. Manual scavenging was embedded in municipal systems, and it persists in places despite being outlawed in 1993 and again in 2013. Gandhi made sanitation a moral cause and insisted on cleaning latrines himself, but the structural indignity endured.
A turning point came in 1970, when Bindeshwar Pathak founded Sulabh International in Bihar. Pathak promoted a low-cost pour-flush toilet that removed the need for manual cleaning. In the early 1970s, Sulabh International began establishing community toilet complexes, with facilities such as urinals and bathing areas. The pay-and-use model, with the first appearing in Patna in the mid-1970s, made it possible to maintain these spaces. For millions, these were the first clean, managed facilities they could use in a city.
Over the decades, public toilets became an increasingly important part of India's urban infrastructure. Railway stations, bus terminals, markets and public parks began incorporating dedicated sanitation facilities. Community-led initiatives, particularly in cities such as Mumbai, also demonstrated how residents could participate in building and managing shared toilets.
The Swachh Bharat Mission, launched in 2014, drove a massive toilet-building push, but public facilities remain patchy, with cleanliness, maintenance, accessibility and women's safety continuing to be pressing concerns.
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