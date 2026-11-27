He believes it is very likely that "pretty much all humans on Earth will become permanently unemployable and will need to strictly rely on government welfare to sustain themselves and human employment will go away." He clarified that this transition would not necessarily happen immediately after AI reaches superhuman capabilities. He expects a considerable gap between AI acquiring the ability to replace human workers and companies actually deploying the technology on a large scale. Physical labour, in particular, would take longer to automate because it requires advances in robotics and large-scale manufacturing.

"I expect a large gap between when AI can has a capability to replace all humans in all roles versus when it actually does." He pointed out that companies would first need to develop better robots and then manufacture them in sufficient numbers. "There aren't enough robots yet," he added, referring to the infrastructure required to replace physical workers.

Tao Lin calls for AI companies to slow down

Lin is concerned about the pace at which artificial intelligence companies are developing increasingly powerful systems. He believes the competition to build advanced AI is leaving insufficient time to address potential safety concerns.

"I think that the AI companies should slow down," he said during the interview. He suggested that companies reduce their current rate of AI research to approximately one-quarter of its existing pace.

"AI companies should dramatically slow down their rate of research on AI to something like one quarter of its current rate," Lin said, arguing that developers were operating in an intense competitive environment and cutting corners.

Lin has worked at Anthropic for approximately a year and a half. His earlier work at the company involved automated alignment research and AI control, while his current responsibilities include safeguards. This involves monitoring requests made to Anthropic's AI assistant Claude and preventing potentially harmful instructions, including those involving weapons and hacking, from being fulfilled.