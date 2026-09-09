Anthropic researcher resigns, makes shocking claims about superintelligence

Jacob Coxon, 27, announced his departure from Anthropic on X late Tuesday night, saying he had spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. In his first post, I resigned from Anthropic today. I spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives. More thoughts below.”

Anthropic researcher resigns, warns AI race is ‘gambling with lives’

Jacob joined Anthropic earlier this year after leaving OpenAI, drawn in part by the company's reputation for prioritising AI safety. That makes his public break notable: he is not an outside critic but someone who chose Anthropic specifically because of its safety-focused image.