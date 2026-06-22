AlphaFold creator and Nobel Prize winner John Jumper joins Anthropic

John Jumper helped solve one of biology’s great puzzles and walked away with a Nobel Prize for it. AlphaFold, the Artificial Intelligence system John co-created at Google DeepMind, transformed protein structure prediction from a laborious scientific marathon into something approaching a software task. And now he is heading to Anthropic — another frontier AI company sprinting toward ever-larger models, ever-hungrier data centres, and ever-more computational power.

What John Jumper's move from AlphaFold to Anthropic reveals about the future of science

Anthropic, of course, will frame the move as a noble continuation of research. The company positions itself as the thoughtful AI lab. These systems require staggering amounts of electricity, colossal server infrastructure, freshwater cooling, and semiconductor supply chains that stretch across environmentally bruised regions of the planet. Every new breakthrough model arrives wrapped in language about efficiency and progress, while expanding the physical footprint of computation itself. That contradiction becomes harder to ignore when someone like John enters the picture.