John Jumper helped solve one of biology’s great puzzles and walked away with a Nobel Prize for it. AlphaFold, the Artificial Intelligence system John co-created at Google DeepMind, transformed protein structure prediction from a laborious scientific marathon into something approaching a software task. And now he is heading to Anthropic — another frontier AI company sprinting toward ever-larger models, ever-hungrier data centres, and ever-more computational power.
Anthropic, of course, will frame the move as a noble continuation of research. The company positions itself as the thoughtful AI lab. These systems require staggering amounts of electricity, colossal server infrastructure, freshwater cooling, and semiconductor supply chains that stretch across environmentally bruised regions of the planet. Every new breakthrough model arrives wrapped in language about efficiency and progress, while expanding the physical footprint of computation itself. That contradiction becomes harder to ignore when someone like John enters the picture.
AlphaFold at least had a clearly tangible scientific purpose, to accelerate biological discovery. Even critics of AI could point to its medical applications and concede that this was computation aimed at understanding life rather than optimising ad clicks.
Do we really need increasingly massive systems capable of producing infinite marketing copy, photorealistic sludge, and conversational mimicry at planetary scale? Is this the pinnacle toward which humanity’s brightest scientific minds should now be directed?
The truth is that frontier AI labs now offer absurd computing resources and near-unlimited funding. For ambitious scientists, it is difficult to resist. If the 20th century’s scientific cathedrals were NASA and CERN, the 21st century’s are increasingly private AI companies with billion-dollar GPU clusters.
Jumper’s move to Anthropic says something alarming about modern science: that our greatest intellectual achievements are being absorbed into an industry whose environmental costs are still treated as an acceptable side effect of innovation.
The irony is difficult to miss. Humanity may soon use immense amounts of planetary energy to build systems capable of explaining protein folding, writing sonnets, generating fake vacation photos, and answering emails faster than ever — while the actual planet underneath those computations gets hotter.
Progress has always consumed resources. But there is a difference between using technology to deepen human understanding and building an endlessly scaling machine that seems unable to distinguish necessity from excess.
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