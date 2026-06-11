Can AI replace human relationships? The internet thinks so

The collapse of modern day romance is here. The internet has found a new obsession: the idea that people now prefer AI partners over human relationships. There are headlines that say chatbots are replacing spouses, virtual girlfriends are better than dating apps, and marriage itself may soon become obsolete. We saw a glimpse of how loneliness can take us till the edge in Spike Jonze's critically acclaimed film Her (2013) starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Are we losing our patience for real people?

The claim mostly stems from a growing body of surveys and behavioural studies around AI companionship platforms such as Replika, Character.AI and other conversational bots. Researchers have found that many users report feeling understood, emotionally safe, and not judged while interacting with AI companions than with actual romantic partners. In some surveys, younger users in particular admitted they found AI relationships less exhausting than navigating real human connection.

Human relationships are messy, expensive, emotionally risky and difficult to sustain. AI, meanwhile, is infinitely patient. It remembers birthdays, replies instantly, validates emotions on command and never argues over who forgot to text back. It is essentially customer service, not romance.