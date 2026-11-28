What happens when a Thanksgiving invite intended for your grandchild is received by a total stranger? For Wanda Dench, a grandmother from Arizona, it led to an unexpected friendship. It happened in 2016 when she mistakenly texted Jamal Hinton, who was a 17-year-old at that time, instead of her grandson. Instead of apologising and forgetting about the whole affair, she decided to invite him over for dinner anyway.

A wrong Thanksgiving invitation that started a friendship is now becoming a movie

The story started with Jamal getting an invitation from Wanda and replying by sending a selfie to let her know that she had the wrong number. Also, he wanted to know whether the food came along with the invitation. She invited him to her house in the Phoenix area and treated him during Thanksgiving.