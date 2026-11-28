What happens when a Thanksgiving invite intended for your grandchild is received by a total stranger? For Wanda Dench, a grandmother from Arizona, it led to an unexpected friendship. It happened in 2016 when she mistakenly texted Jamal Hinton, who was a 17-year-old at that time, instead of her grandson. Instead of apologising and forgetting about the whole affair, she decided to invite him over for dinner anyway.
The story started with Jamal getting an invitation from Wanda and replying by sending a selfie to let her know that she had the wrong number. Also, he wanted to know whether the food came along with the invitation. She invited him to her house in the Phoenix area and treated him during Thanksgiving.
Jamal documented the unique interaction on social media, and it became an internet sensation. Their unique friendship became popular during 2016, a period when the US witnessed racial tension and division amid other incidents like the tragic Pulse Club shootings in Florida. Wanda believed the fuss would go away within a few days. She said that it’s really surprising for both of them because every year the media comes back.
But this wrong Thanksgiving dinner invitation has turned out to be the start of their nearly yearly tradition. The holiday dinners have evolved because some of their relatives have left and new members have joined them. Nevertheless, they remain good friends.
In 2024, Wanda was found to be suffering from breast cancer, but now she is cancer-free. Jamal just got married, and both of them are getting ready for another Thanksgiving celebration. Now, they are collaborating with Lifetime writers for a movie that will be released in late November 2027. They just had a meeting at a park bench in Arizona regarding the movie.
Also, this wrong Thanksgiving invitation has made them go after something more meaningful rather than just their fame. Jamal is working on a nonprofit project known as Bounce Back that will help young people join in sports, learn life skills, pursue higher education, and pursue careers. This program will be based on his past experiences as a youth basketball coach and his wife’s experience in behavioural health care.